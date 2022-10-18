Rowdy scenes at Derry Magistrate's Court as anti lock down protesters disrupted proceedings

There were rowdy scenes at Derry Magistrate's Court today as anti lock down protesters disrupted proceedings after one of their number was placed in the cells for refusing to stop interrupting the judge.

Charles Paul O'Neill (56) of Creggan Street in Derry was appearing charged with trespass at a local school in September 11 2020 in what was seen as an anti-lock down protest.

He was also charged with refusing to leave the school when asked and obstructing a police officer on the same date.

When he appeared today O'Neill read from a prepared statement about the offences claiming he was invited on to the property.

He was asked by District Judge Barney McElholm if he had documentary evidence supporting his claim that he was ill the last day he was scheduled to appear.

O'Neill handed in a document but Judge McElholm said it showed nothing.

At this the defendant began to dispute the authority of the judge and his supporters in the public gallery started shouting 'this is our court' and 'we are living men'.

Judge McElholm ordered O'Neill to keep quiet and the defendant said he did not 'stand under' the judge's jurisdiction.

When he persisted in speaking the judge ordered that he be taken to the cells for contempt.

At this stage the supporters started shouting at security staff not to touch the defendant or it would be assault.

O'Neill shouted that he was 'a living man' and they had no right to touch him and demanded to see 'the judge's oath of office.'

As the rowdy scenes continued PSNI officers had to force O'Neill down to the cells.

His supporters continued to argue outside the court room and more police were called and eventually they were moved outside the building.

Judge McElholm said O'Neill was entitled to legal representation but first he had to apologise to the court.

Later the defendant was brought back to the court and Judge McElholm told him there 'were to be no speeches or shouting'.

He told him that the case would be contested on November 15 and he should bring any witnesses he wanted to call on that day.

The judge warned him if he did not turn up that day the case was going ahead without him.

The defendant asked was the court being recorded and was told it wasn't and he said 'I am entitled to that as a living man.'

O'Neill held up a certificate and said 'that's who I am, a living man.'

Judge McElholm said he could believe whatever he liked from the Internet but he had to make his case on November 15.