Flag pole to move from Co Derry town hall to war memorial

A flag pole is to be moved from the site of a now-disused County Derry town hall to a nearby war memorial after Council voted to approve its installation.

At Tuesday's meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Environmental Services Committee, a proposal from Alderman Mark Fielding to install a flag pole at Portstewart war memorial was passed.

Ald Fielding said that during Remembrance Sunday, the Royal British Legion would have traditionally flown the Union flag from the flag pole at Portstewart Town Hall, which is no longer in use.

“It is the wish of the local branch to have a flag pole installed beside the war memorial similar to most war memorials in the Borough which the Council maintain,” he said.

“This will enable the local Legion to raise and lower flags on appropriate days and during commemorative services such as Remembrance Sunday.

“The Legion have also indicated their wish to have the flag pole installed in the year of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee.

“Previously, on Remembrance Sunday, the Union flag would have flown from Portstewart Town Hall. As this is no longer in use, it would now be appropriate to fly from the war memorial,” he added.

An amendment from Alderman Yvonne Boyle that the words 'following an equality impact assessment' be added to the motion failed to find a seconder.

However, Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán McQuillan queried why the Council needed to get involved in the issue.

“I don't believe the Council should be providing outside their remit, especially during cut backs,” he said.

“I also have a question; I was wondering why the British Legion can't take care of this issue themselves?”

Alderman Fielding said a precedent had already been set whereby the Council maintain war memorials and pointed out there would be very little cost involved.

“The precedent has already been set; the Council do maintain war memorials, so I think it would be remiss why they wouldn't succeed to this request,” he said.

“There was money spent on Garvagh and Castlerock over the last couple of years, so this is very minimal cost and there is a flag pole available.

“The one in Portstewart Town Hall is not used any more, so it's a minimal cost, and the people who died from Portstewart came from right across the community. We're not asking for something new.

"This would not interfere with the flags policy because they actually own the war memorial and it would only be on days the Legion deems appropriate.”

The proposal went to a vote, with eight voting in favour, two against and two members abstaining.

It will now go to next month's full council meeting for ratification.