Protest outside Co Derry hospital branded 'extremely traumatising'

A protest held by a group of anti-abortion lobbyists outside a County Derry hospital has drawn criticism after a number of psuedo-coffins were displayed outside the entrance.

Images emerged on social media this afternoon of the protest outside the main entrance of Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.

A number of small, white coffin-like boxes with crosses on them were arranged on the ground, with a further number of white crosses embedded into the grass area outside the entrance.

Religious imagery and signs bearing anti-abortion slogans were also erected during the protest.

On their Facebook page, pro-life group Precious Life said they had organised a 'prayer event' at Causeway Hospital as part of a 'commemoration'.

"Today Prayer Events [are] taking place in Coleraine, Derry and Newry," they said.

"As we approach the 3rd year commemoration of that fateful day when abortion was unjustly forced on Northern Ireland, by a Westminster Government. Precious Life's prayer events continue today outside abortion centres in Northern Ireland."

Lauren McAuley, from pro-choice group North Coast for Choice, a branch of Alliance for Choice Derry, said they had taken action to block the public's view of the pseudo-coffins, crosses and signs.

"This abhorrent behaviour directly hurts those in our community, regardless of what healthcare procedure they are seeking access to," she said.

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the scenes were 'disgraceful'.

"These actions are extremely traumatising for people who miscarry, receive devastating severe or fatal fetal abnormality diagnosis, have stillborn children and for those who have terminal illnesses.

"We received a great reception from many local people who expressed their disgust at the actions of Precious Life. We stood our ground for nearly six hours, until the anti-choice presence ceased."

Another of the group's members, Amy Merron, reiterated a call for 'Safe Access Zones' legislation to be implemented.

"It is a shame that we still have no preventative measures in NI, especially after the passing of Clare Bailey’s Safe Access Zones bill in Stormont," she said.

"These measures are needed to protect staff, patients and the public.

"We will continue to lobby all relevant politicians to intervene on this issue and issue warnings of scheduled anti-choice intimidation to protect our community members."

Local Sinn Féin MLA for East Derry, Caoimhe Archibald, said the scenes outside the hospital had been 'disgraceful and disturbing'.

“These protests have become a regular feature and are clearly designed to offend," she said.

"People accessing healthcare, staff going to work at the Causeway Hospital or visitors should not have to face protesters, harassment and intimidation while accessing the site in what may well be difficult circumstances.

"I have raised the issue of these protests with the Northern Trust and PSNI on a number of occasions and will be following up on this as action is needed to protect people accessing a wide range of health services.

"The Assembly passed legislation to provide for safe access zones outside healthcare sites to ensure anyone accessing health care can do so in a safe way, free from harassment.

"The legislation is currently in the Supreme Court but these ongoing protests outside clinics and hospitals highlight the real need for it to be implemented."

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the incident was an example of 'absolutely unacceptable behaviour'.