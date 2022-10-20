Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 20th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Patrick (Patsy) Feeney, 22 Cloghole Road, Campsie

• Carmel Harkin (née O’Kane), 151 Cashel Road, Ballerin

• Maura McCusker née Tracey, 151 Sawel Place, Dungiven

• Jennifer Mary Simpson, 307 Clooney Road, Ballykelly

The death has taken place of Patrick (Patsy) Feeney, 18th October 2022, beloved husband of Bernadette, 22 Cloghole Road, Campsie, loving father of Noleen, Theresa, Brian and the late Colette and baby Frances, much loved grandfather of Gemma, Liam, Mark, Lucy, Emma, Adam, Michael, Conor and Aimee and great-grandfather of Serena and Sofia. Funeral from his home today (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of Carmel Harkin (née O’Kane), 19th October 2022, (suddenly but peacefully) beloved wife of George and loving mother of Áine (Chris Madden) Seoirse (Jasmin) and Breandán (Megan), daughter of the late Joseph and Isobel and much adored sister of John Joe, Gerard, Seamus, Maria (Healy) and Martina (Wade). Carmel’s wake will commence today (Thursday) at 12noon. Funeral from her late residence, 151 Cashel Road, on Saturday at 10.15am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire Harkin and O’Kane family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Maura McCusker (née Tracey), (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 18th October 2022. May she rest in peace. Late of 151 Sawel Place, Dungiven, beloved wife of the late Francis R.I.P., loving mother of Majella (Moira), Tony (Michelle), Colm (Andrea), Gareth (Jo-Anne), Darrell (Michelle), Francine (Paul) and Corrine (Sean). Devoted grandmother of Éireann, Pádraig, Malachy, Eimear, Fergal, Clodagh, Cillian, Enya, Ciara, Michael, Tristan, Teigan, Quinn, Kellan, Jake, Sean, Annabelle, Jamie, Cayden, Sophia, Conor and Grace. Loving daughter of the late Manus and Joan Tracey R.I.P and dear sister of Chris, Teresa, Briege, Paula, Carmel, Bernie, Gerard, Cahal, Michael, Majella, Gabriel, Liam, Tony, Noel, Damien, Frankie and the late infant Martina and infant Martin R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 10pm to 12noon. Funeral will take place on Friday, 21st October leaving her late residence at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey. Interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Altnagelvin I.C.U. c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for her.

The death has taken place of Jennifer Mary Simpson, (peacefully) passed away on 19th October 2022 at her home, 307 Clooney Road, Ballykelly, surrounded by her loving family and her girls, much loved wife of the late Mervyn, loving mother of Dermot and John, dear mother in law of Sandra and Caroline, devoted grandmother of Judith, Beth, Gareth, Archie and Jessica, and dear sister of Annie, Carmen and Susan, also loved by her carers. Friends and family welcome at her late home on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd. The Funeral Service will be held in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 11.00am. (Friends and family welcome.) Family flowers only please and cheques payable to MS Society. C/O Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE.

