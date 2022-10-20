Search

20 Oct 2022

'Only matter of time till child's hand blown off'

Fireworks are no joke warns Community Restorative Justice

CRJ staff Mickey Anderson(left) and Eamon Mc Ginley(Right) pictured with Youth leaders from the Glen and Rosemount at the fireworks safety work

CRJ staff Mickey Anderson and Eamon Mc Ginley with Youth leaders from the Glen and Rosemount at the fireworks safety work.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

20 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A Derry community group is urging the public to be more mindful of the dangers involved in the misuse of fireworks, in the lead up to Hallowe’en.

Speaking to Derry Now, Eamon McGinley, the outer west co-ordinator of Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) described the situation this year as “constant right across the town”.

Mr McGinley added: “Every single area is being tortured by these fireworks and our fear is that it is only a matter of time before a young person gets their hand blown off.

“CRJ have been rolling out Fireworks safety workshops across the city to help raise awareness of the potential harmful consequences that fireworks can have if they are not properly supervised and managed.

“Fireworks are dangerous and their misuse can have catastrophic consequences and cause life changing injuries or even death to anyone unfortunate enough to be affected.”

“As we near the Hallowe’en holidays, we have seen the annual upsurge in the misuse of fireworks across the city.

“Unfortunately, this has involved incidents where fireworks have been put through people’s letterboxes, fireworks being thrown directly at people and motorists, and fireworks being let off in estates, causing fear and concern among residents,” said Eamon McGinley.

Mr McGinley added that CRJ was working with community organisations and youth clubs to help get the message directly to the young people of the reality involved with misusing fireworks.

He warned: “It isn’t just a bit of craic. There is the potential of someone being seriously maimed or killed if one of these fireworks explodes at the wrong time.”

“We would urge those involved to think about this and make the right choices for themselves and their community.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media