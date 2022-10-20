Search

20 Oct 2022

Social housing boost in County Derry as construction announced

15 new units are to be built in south Derry.

Social housing boost in County Derry as construction announced

Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

20 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

The social housing sector in County Derry has been handed a boost with the announcement that 15 new properties are to be built in the area.

Arbour Housing Association intends to award a contract for the properties on the Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, with the scheme being supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

The build will consist of eight two-bedroom Category 1 apartments – generally bungalows and flats for older people, with a further two one-bedroom Category 1 apartments.

One two-bedroom and a single one-bedroom wheelchair apartment will be part of the development, with a further three two-bedroom general needs apartments also in store.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed the announcement.

“I’ve had a number of meetings with Arbour HA and, more recently, the NIHE together with Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn, to help push this development forward,” he said.

“There are currently 282 applicants on the waiting list for affordable social housing in Magherafelt.

“When completed these 15 new homes will alleviate some of the housing stress in Magherafelt, but clearly much more needs to be done.

“There are currently 50 new-build social housing units planned by Housing Associations in Magherafelt, but they will not be completed until 2024/25.”

Mr McGlone warned that although the recent development is to be welcomed, there is still more work to be done in the area.

“Even when the additional homes Arbour HA plans to build are added the demand for social housing will continue to far outstrip the available supply in Magherafelt,” he said.

Popular County Derry shop closes temporarily due to rising energy costs

The shop announced the move in a Facebook post last week.

“The SDLP has repeatedly warned the Communities Minister that her housing plan is completely inadequate.

“Families in Mid Ulster are continuing to live in overcrowded properties and people with disabilities are still in properties wholly unsuitable to their needs.

“The Communities Minister needs to take action on this issue. People are in need of an affordable home now.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media