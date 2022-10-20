Eddie Breslin wins Race Equality Community Champion Award

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Eddie Breslin has been honoured for his work in his native city advancing positive relations.

His tireless efforts were recognised in May when the former Mayor, Graham Warke, held a reception in the Guild Hall in recognition of his community work for the city and district.

He was also the proud recipient of the Community Champion of the Year Award at last month’s Advancing Race Equality Awards.

Eddie is a familiar face in the Derry City and Strabane area, having worked with the Housing Executive for over 40 years.

He is regularly seen out and about meeting community groups and clubs to offer advice and support with community cohesion projects and he also generously gives his time to support local charities in the District. Held in the Waterfoot Hotel, the judging panel couldn’t decide on one champion, so Eddie was joint winner with the Belfast Trust Ethnic Minorities Staff Network.

Speaking after the awards, Eddie said: “I am over the moon to receive this award, I was not expecting it. I was happy just to be nominated!

“My work with the Housing Executive is very rewarding and makes an impact in the local communities here.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome people into our city and help them become our neighbours.

“We are very aware of the worries some people face just trying to do normal things like apply for housing, benefits or become part of society here.

“If I can make someone’s life easier and help them settle into an area, I consider it a good day’s work.”

Eddie Doherty, Area Manager for the Housing Executive in Derry City and Strabane district, was at the awards to cheer his colleague on.

He said: “I am delighted that Eddie has won the Community Champion of the Year award, it is well deserved.

“He is a key player in realising our vision of putting good relations into the heart of social housing here.”