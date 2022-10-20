Derry woman charged with stealing 'treasure trove' of stolen goods from Foyleside

When police searched an address of a woman who had admitted to doing 'an awful lot of stealing' they found what a police officer said was 'quite a treasure trove' of stolen goods.

Teresa Stokes (34) of Dacre Terrace in Derry appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court where she admitted a series of offences of stealing goods valued at more than £1,000.

She was charged with stealing goods valued at £800 from Boots in Foyleside Shopping Centre on October 18.

She also admitted stealing goods from Frasers also in Foyleside on the same date and attempting to steal more items on the same date.

Stokes was also charged with assaulting a female member of staff at Frasers and handling and concealing stolen goods.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client's difficulty was that she was in breach of suspended sentences.

He asked for a pre-sentence report and for bail until the report was prepared.

A police officer objected to bail and told the court that police on patrol in Foyleside Shopping Centre were told of a theft from Boots where goods valued at £800 were taken.

CCTV was examined and Stokes was identified.

Police were also told about an incident in Frasers where a woman had taken fragrances valued at £254 and left the store.

The officer said that she then returned and tried to steal fragrances valued at more than £400.

She was challenged by staff and threw one of the bottles of fragrance at a staff member.

The court heard that police searched Stokes' address and found numerous items of stolen goods including fragrances, champagne, expensive whiskeys and other items.

Stokes made full admissions and said she had been doing an awful lot of stealing.

The officer objected to bail saying the defendant was in breach of 4 suspended sentences and there was an 'extremely high risk' of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had been in temporary accommodation but now had an address in Belfast.

He described the stolen goods found in the address as 'an Aladdin's cave' but said she could be managed by conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said there was 'certainly evidence of a risk of re-offending' but said he would give the defendant 'one opportunity'.

He released Stokes on bail on condition she does not enter Derry, nor does she enter any shopping centre or large supermarket.

She will appear again on November 16.