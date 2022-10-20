County Derry construction company set to compete on worldwide stage

Errigal Apprentice Brendan Duddy is set to compete on a worldwide stage at the WorldSkills Special Edition Final this month in Bordeaux, France.

WorldSkills Competitions are the gold standard of Skills excellence. They inspire young competitors to reach new heights, helping them turn their passion into a profession.

Brendan joined the Errigal Training academy back in 2016 to complete his apprenticeship in Drylining. After achieving success in local, regional and National WorldSkills Competitions, Brendan was selected to go forward and compete in The WorldSkills Special Edition which can only be described as the Olympics of skills.

The WorldSkills Special Edition Competition 2022 will see over 1000 competitors from 58 countries and regions participate in 62 competitions.

Brendan, from Derry city, will compete in the Plastering and Interior Systems competition against Germany, Austria, Jamaica, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Korea, France, China, India, Hungary, Japan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

The four-day competition will consist of a freestanding build, a freestyle piece, and a feature wall. Planning, Speed, accuracy, and attention to detail will be the vital skills that will be put to the test as the 14 competitors battle it out to claim the gold.

Brendan has been training hard in the Errigal Training Academy for the past 18 months in preparation for this.

Colin McCaughey, WorldSkills Manager said: “Brendan is very lucky to have the support of Errigal behind him. He has been given every opportunity possible to prepare and train for this global event.

"He is ready, he is also nervous, but nerves are good, and it will help to keep him focused. Brendan has benefited from the additional years training due to the pandemic which has put Brendan in a stronger position going into the competition.

"The majority of competitors don’t have the level of employer support that Brendan has been given by Errigal. He is in the position where he can concentrate fully on his training and not have to worry about finances due to the support the company continues to give him.”

Cormac McCloskey, MD of Errigal added: “We are immensely proud of Brendan and how far he has come. He joined the Errigal apprenticeship at 17 years of age, and he worked hard, and that hard work has got him to where he is today.

"Brendan has a positive attitude and outlook on life, and he knows that hard work and dedication will always pay off. To have Brendan representing Errigal, our Industry and the entire country on a worldwide stage is recognition for the everything that The Errigal Training Academy stands for.

"Brendan is already a winner in our eyes, and we wish him every success in the coming weeks ahead”.

The Errigal Training Academy provides apprenticeships in Drylining and Interior Systems for young people across Ireland and the UK. For more information check out errigalcontracts.com or email careers@errigalcontracts.com.