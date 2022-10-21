Derry Death Notices - Friday, 21st October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Michael Doherty, 1 Tudor Close, Derry

• Kenneth Ralph Johnston, 49 Knockantern Grove, Coleraine

• Mark (Lefty, Beak) MaCauley, Shell Hill Square, Coleraine

• Anna Louise Rosborough, 9 Rossbay, Derry

• Laura Ann Sowden, 157 Sunbeam Terrace, Derry

Michael Doherty, 1 Tudor Close, Derry

The death has taken place of Michael Doherty, 19th October 2022, at Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road. Beloved son of the late Johnny and Phyllis, dear brother of Martin, Sean, Linda, Liam, Jimmy, Peter, Joe, Kieran and the Late Bobby (formally of Rinmore Drive and Westway). Funeral from 1 Tudor Close on Saturday at 09.20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

Kenneth Ralph Johnston, 49 Knockantern Grove, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Kenneth Ralph Johnston, 19th October 2022, (suddenly) at home, 49 Knockantern Grove, Coleraine, husband of the late Judith, father of Phillip and Andrew, brother of Brian, Barbara and the late Nadine and friend of Jean. Funeral service in Kildollagh Parish Church, Coleraine on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 at 3.00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Cancer Research C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered.

Mark (Lefty, Beak) MaCauley, Shell Hill Square, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Mark (Lefty, Beak) MaCauley, 19th October 2022, (peacefully) at home, Shell Hill Square, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette, much loved dad of Christopher, Taylor and Rachel and granda of Milo and Enda. House private. Funeral Service in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Tuesday, 1st November, 2022 at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to Parkinson’s NI or Prostate Cancer UK c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Anna Louise Rosborough, 9 Rossbay, Derry

The death has occurred of Anna Louise Rosborough, 19th October 2022, (peacefully) at home, 9 Rossbay, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Edwin, a loving mother of Karen, Scott and Jason. A much-loved mother-in-law of Jim, Manon and Karen. A devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Richard, Natalie, Jodie, Matthew and Jordan and great-grandmother of Brodie, Marla and Alex. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, 23rd October at 2.00pm in Glendermott Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Wake at 9 Rossbay on Friday 21st and Saturday, 22nd October between 2.00pm and 6.00pm. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the Death of his Saints.

Laura Ann Sowden, 157 Sunbeam Terrace, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Laura Ann Sowden, (peacefully) at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on 12th October 2022. Dearly loved daughter of Jacqueline and the late Paul. Loving granddaughter of Anne and the late Jackie Coyle, a much loved granddaughter of the late Bridie and Peter Sowden. Deeply regretted by all of her wider family circle and sadly missed by all her many friends in both Hounslow and Derby. Laura's remains will be reposing at her grandmother Anne's residence, 157 Sunbeam Terrace. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 22nd October at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Laura's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-columbas-church-longtower. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. God Bless.

