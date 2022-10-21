Witness appeal after young woman assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police in Derry investigating an assault on a woman have made a specific appeal for witnesses.

The assault is reported to have occurred at around 12.15am on Saturday, 3rd September.

The female victim, a woman aged in her twenties, was walking on London Street, near to the junction of Artillery Street and towards The Fountain, when a man is reported to have pushed her to the ground. The victim was able to push the man away

and flee the area leaving her leather jacket, which contained her mobile phone and a personal document.

Inspector Craig said: "We have conducted extensive enquiries in relation to this nasty attack, which left the victim badly shaken. You can only imagine the trauma she has suffered as a result of this and we hope she is recovering from what has been a horrific ordeal.

"We know there were people in the area at the time this occurred, so our appeal is to anyone who can help us identify the suspect and establish what occurred is to get in touch with us. Your information could be significant."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 33 03/09/22.

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.