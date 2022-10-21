DERRY IFC: Two improving sides prepare to head for Celtic Park

DERRY IFC FINAL

Drumsurn v Glenullin

Celtic Park

Oct 23 @ 1.30pm

Ref: Richie Donoghue

Local bragging rights. The Sheridan Bateson Lee Cup. An up-and-coming Drumsurn side against a resurgent Glenullin in their first county final since 2007.

The narratives are plentiful; take your pick.

Ousted by beaten finalists Greenlough in last year's semi final, Sean Brady's Drumsurn side have gone one better in 2022 and are in the decider firmly on merit.

They met this weekend's opponents at the group stage, going down 1-9 to 0-14 in what was their only defeat in the competition.

Recovering to defeat Slaughtmanus, they then earned a 0-10 to 1-7 draw with Greenlough, St Matthew's and won their final game against Lissan to finish second in Group A behind Glenullin.

Mitchel's had blasted their way through their group encounters. An opening day win over Greenlough was followed by that win over Drumsurn, before Lissan and Slaughtmanus were put to the sword.

Under manager Paddy Bradley, Glenullin then blazed a trail to the decider with a three-point win over Limavady and a hard-earned semi final win over perennial challengers Castledawson.

Drumsurn ground out a win over 2021 junior champions Desertmartin in their quarter final, before overcoming 2018 champions Foreglen by 1-14 to 2-7 in a high-scoring semi final encounter.

Statistics

In terms of their record in championship so far, Drumsurn have carried the greater goal threat, hitting nine in total across their six games in comparison to Glenullin's four.

St Matthew's 66 points is countered by their opponents' 69, while the two have very similar defensive records.

Drumsurn have shipped 4-51 (63) across the six games, while Glenullin have conceded 4-48 (60), leaving the former's score difference at +30 and the latter's at +21.

Sean Brady's men have recorded an average score of 15.5pts throughout the championship and a concession rate of 10.5pts per game.

Paddy Bradley's side comes in with a slightly lower scoring rate – 13.5pts per game – and a concession rate of 10pts per game.

St Matthew's average winning margin is 8 points, while Glenullin's comes in at a 3.5, with Mitchel's coming into the game with six wins to Drumsurn's four.

There is little between the sides, with St Matthew's possibly having a slight edge attacking-wise.

Glenullin went scoreless for a 23-minute period during their semi final win over Castledawson, and though St Malachy's couldn't make it count, Drumsurn may have the firepower to do so.

Glenullin saw off Drumsurn in the league at home in 2019 but it was a close affair. Pic by Mary K Burke

Personnel

It's hard to avoid the name Eoin Bradley leaping out at you from a scan of the teamsheets and the full forward continues to spearhead the Glenullin attack.

The Mitchel's have bounced around Derry's footballing pyramid over the last four or five years, going from senior to intermediate and almost dropping to junior

Their team has a number of experienced men in Bradley, Eunan O'Kane and Dermot O'Kane, while the youth development is beginning to add young talent to the squad.

Neil McNicholl and Traglach Bradley form an impressive midfield duo; Bradley is a powerful fielder and McNicholl a scoring outlet.

Brian Mullan's game intelligence was crucial in seeing out the narrow win over Castledawson, while Fearghal Close was in fine form during the quarter final win over Limavady.

Drumsurn have a wide spread of scoring options, with nine different men finding the target in their semi final win over Foreglen.

Ciaran Mullan's accuracy from frees was vital, while it was corner forward Ryan Mullan who netted his second goal in as many games.

Centre back Cahir Mullan is a driving force, with Dara Rafferty and Shea Murray's energy giving them good attacking impetus.

Mullan's influence is such that he will need watched by Glenullin, while Drumsurn's attentions will be no doubt directed at the talismanic Eoin Bradley.

Likely line ups

Glenullin: Niall O’Kane, Eunan Boylan, Eunan O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane, Rónán Close, John O’Kane, Mark O’Kane, Neill McNicholl, Traglach Bradley, Donal O’Kane, Conor Rafferty, Cathal Hasson, Fearghal Close, Eoin Bradley, Brian Mullan

Drumsurn: Ronan Rafferty; Fearghal McIntyre, Eoin Ferris, Daniel McNicholl; Tiarnán Woods, Cahir Mullan, Harry Foster; Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Ciaran Mullan; Sean Butcher, Ruairi Rafferty, Ryan Mullan; Daryl Mullan, Tiarnán McHugh

Paths to the final

Glenullin

Round 1: Greenlough 1-7 Glenullin 0-13; Round 2: Glenullin 0-14 Drumsurn 1-9; Round 3: Lissan 0-9 Glenullin -11; Round 4: Glenullin 3-10 Slaughtmanus 0-10; Quarter final: Glenullin 0-15 Limavady 1-9; Semi final: Castledawson 1-4 Glenullin 1-6

Drumsurn

Round 1: Glenullin 0-14 Drumsurn 1-9; Round 2: Drumsurn 2-11 Slaughtmanus 0-6; Round 3: Drumsurn 0-10 Greenlough 1-7; Round 4: Lissan 1-8 Drumsurn 4-13; Quarter final: Drumsurn 1-9 Desertmartin 0-9; Semi final: Drumsurn 1-14 Foreglen 2-7

Conclusion

This game is as finely poised as you get. Two teams that live cheek by jowl, both on their own upward trajectories.

Drumsurn have been building under Sean Brady over the last few years and look a well-drilled outfit who are comfortable and confident in their approach.

Glenullin have addressed their recent decline; the experienced players have put their shoulder to the wheel and created an atmosphere for the younger players to develop into the team.

Paddy Bradley on the line and Eoin Bradley on the field will also help to bring on those less experienced players as they approach their first county final.

Drumsurn though look to have scores coming from different areas of the pitch, and their greater goal threat may just give them the edge at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Verdict: Drumsurn