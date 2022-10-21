Derry woman brings home top prize at NI Travel and Tourism Awards 2022

Derry woman, Naomi Toland, travel consultant at L&J World Travel, has scooped the award for Northern Ireland Travel Consultant of the Year at the NI Travel and Tourism Awards 2022.

The awards, hosted by Northern Ireland Travel News in association with Blue Insurance, took place on Friday October 14 in a ceremony at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Newcastle.



This year marked the awards 30th anniversary as everyone in the travel industry- from travel agencies to tour operators - attended to recognise the best in the industry. Naomi and L&J Travel were proudly named amongst the winners.



L&J Travel opened seven years ago and is a small locally owned business that has gone from strength to strength. Local ladies Denise Logue and Micheala Johnson opened the business seven years ago and Naomi has worked with them for four years.

The trio met whilst working at Thomas Cook. Speaking to Derry News, Naomi said she is extremely proud of not only herself but the business and the women running it, "It is such an achievement for myself, but also the business and the girls too," Naomi said. "It's a small, local business and to get this recognition is great.

"The team nominated me for Northern Ireland Travel Consultant of the Year and then I was shortlisted to the final four. You go up to Belfast for an interview with the judges- Brendan Morgan from City of Derry Airport, a Tour Operator from Belfast and a lady from Belfast City Airport- and you are asked five or six questions. They are all scenarios that a travel consultant may have to deal with.



"The judges then make their decisions separately and on the award night, you find out the winner. I was so scared for the interview, nervous of what I would say, you know when you're put on the spot, but it went really well.



"I would never have dreamed of it, I was so glad to even be shortlisted, but I am just so proud to bring the award back to Derry and the business. I am delighted. The girls deserve this recognition. We are so proud of the win and our trophy."

Last year’s Travel and Tourism Awards reflected the unprecedented time the industry had gone through, but this year guests were invited to celebrate the fantastic achievements of the travel and tourism industry.

Jonathan Adair of NI Travel News, organisers of the Awards said: “The 30th anniversary of the Awards was a truly memorable evening. Over the past 30 years the awards have raised the standard across our industry. It is incredible to see the achievements of the industry this year and a pleasure to bring our industry back together in more positive times.”