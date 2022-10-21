Search

21 Oct 2022

County Derry man takes on international darts competition

The Claudy man is among the finalists of the MODUS Super Series.

County Derry man takes on international darts competition

Gavin Carlin (right) is in the final of the competition this weekend.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

A County Derry man is among a dozen players set to battle it out for the £20,000 prize in the final of the MODUS Super Series darts final.

Gavin Carlin, from Claudy, is among twelve finalists who will compete at a brand-new, purpose-built venue in Portsmouth between Monday 17-Saturday 22 October, with the champion writing themselves into the history books as the first-ever MODUS Super Series champion.

All matches will be broadcast LIVE through the week on Sporty Stuff TV (SKY 437, Freesat 250, Freeview 264) and online at sportystuff.tv. 

DERRY SFC: Atmosphere should create gladiatorial Slaughtneil v Glen clash

The Emmet's will be hungry to avenge last year's defeat.

Gavin has competed in various PDC events. Nicknamed ‘The Cannon’, Gavin won his PDC Tour card at Q-School in 2019, before losing it earlier this year.

Following the final on Saturday 22 October, match week one of MODUS Super Series 02 will immediately commence, on Monday 24 October, ensuring participants benefit from a non-stop cycle of high-quality tournament play all year round.

The MODUS Super Series is a successor to the Online Darts Live League. Launched in 2020, it grew from a COVID-era, play-at-home darts tournament to a made-for-TV, studio-based competition that ran for two years.

The MODUS Super Series is open to non-PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) Tour Card holders over the age of 18 and legends from the sport.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media