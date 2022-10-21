County Derry man takes on international darts competition

A County Derry man is among a dozen players set to battle it out for the £20,000 prize in the final of the MODUS Super Series darts final.

Gavin Carlin, from Claudy, is among twelve finalists who will compete at a brand-new, purpose-built venue in Portsmouth between Monday 17-Saturday 22 October, with the champion writing themselves into the history books as the first-ever MODUS Super Series champion.

All matches will be broadcast LIVE through the week on Sporty Stuff TV (SKY 437, Freesat 250, Freeview 264) and online at sportystuff.tv.

Gavin has competed in various PDC events. Nicknamed ‘The Cannon’, Gavin won his PDC Tour card at Q-School in 2019, before losing it earlier this year.

Following the final on Saturday 22 October, match week one of MODUS Super Series 02 will immediately commence, on Monday 24 October, ensuring participants benefit from a non-stop cycle of high-quality tournament play all year round.

The MODUS Super Series is a successor to the Online Darts Live League. Launched in 2020, it grew from a COVID-era, play-at-home darts tournament to a made-for-TV, studio-based competition that ran for two years.

The MODUS Super Series is open to non-PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) Tour Card holders over the age of 18 and legends from the sport.