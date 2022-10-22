Derry Greyhounds: Clean Cut successes for Bleach & Barley in Derby

The Len McKinney Memorial Brandywell Derby got underway with four competitive first round heats on Monday evening.

Track Lotto & the McKinney family, have very generously sponsored this prestigious event and it is respectfully named after the late Len McKinney who was a great supporter and sponsor of racing at Brandywell throughout the decades.

The eight race programme got underway with sprint action. Budges Girl (Good News x Chatam Lady, Jun ’21) was an impressive 5.25 length winner from trap 3 on her career debut for Brendan McLaughlin.

Weighing in at a strapping 67 pounds, this 16 month old puppy is the first from her litter to register a success. Her winning time of 17.10, was only 0.10 slower than the top grade sprint of the night which was won in 17.00.

Since her dam, Chatam Lady has already produced Prince Of Troy from her first litter, who won the Group 1 Coral Olympic Final worth £10,000 at Hove, it is likely that Brendan’s phone will be busy in the coming week with expressions of interest.

Ats Incredible (Jaytee Jet x Funny Pippa, Nov ’20) notched up her first career success in only her fourth start for Shea Cassidy in the Greyhound Data Sprint.

She was slowly away from trap 1 but made the most of some room on the inside of the field as the first bend approached.

She then switched to the outside of the early leader Killaghy Fox as she powered up the home straight to grab victory by a short head in 17.33.

The Len McKinney Memorial Brandywell Derby: 4 First Round Heats

As if it was written in the stars, the first heat was won by Brother Len (Droopys Nidge x Roxy Music, Sep ’20) who had been named after the late Len McKinney.

Budges Girls who won the first race in 17.10 with owner Brendan McLaughlin and daughter Sophie.

Jointly owned by Norman Lecky and Len’s grandson, Charles Coyle, Len was fast away from trap 1. He moved middle on the run to the first bend and benefited from space on the inside of the track to take up the lead from Twentyoneten as they emerged from the second bend.

Whilst he was under pressure throughout, he rallied on to win by 0.75 lengths in 29.92 from Eager Princess with Twentyoneten 0.5 length away in third. With a clear run, Twentyoneten is likely to improve on his first round performance.

Heat 2 was won in spectacular fashion by Old Bleach (Laughil Blake x Millers Lane, Jan ’21) for Brendan McCann in 29.37 which was significantly faster than the other heats. She trapped well from the 5 box and had enough early pace to take up the lead from Rathronan Syd as they approached the first bend.

From there, she just stretched her lead on the rest of the field finishing 4 lengths ahead of Syd, who was 1.75 lengths ahead of the Magical Bale Consolation Oaks Winner, Fridays Arista.

This was the first of Brendan McCann’s Derby heats double which he completed with Bleach’s litter brother in heat 4. Bleach is one of the most exciting prospects we have seen around Brandywell in recent times and she also has age on her side since she will not turn 2 years old until January.

Glenford Rouge (Kinloch Brae x Coolowen Ant, Aug ’20) has turned into a shrewd purchase for Georgina Gibbons. He arrived in trainer Declan Crossan’s kennels as a maiden after 10 races in Limerick but has now won 2 from his last 5 races.

Slow away from trap 1, he made the most of space on the inside of the track to wear down the early leader Old Fort Mickmac and ran on well to win by 3.25 lengths from the running on Boherna Kit who was 0.75 lengths ahead of Millview Slide. Slide is open to improvement in the semi-finals after meeting trouble in his heat.

Volunteers from Foyle Search & Rescue; Oisin Duddy (extreme left) & Marc O’Toole (extreme right) with Patsy Doyle from the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group (centre left) & Roy Donnelly (centre right)

Cutting Barley (Laughil Blake x Millers Lane, Jan ’21), the litter sister to Old Bleach, completed the Derby heats double for Brendan McCann after a slick exit from trap 5. This was his first career success on his fourth attempt and he won by 2.25 lengths in 29.93 from Catchtheswallows, with Glenside Shank 1.25 lengths away in third. Shank had an unfavourable draw in trap 3 and met trouble in running. He is another that is likely to improve given a wider trap draw and clear run in the semi-finals.

O’Kane family double

Father and son team, Kevin and Kealan O’Kane’s flying double came in the last two races with Trumpers Sonic (Sonic x Foxs Lane, Jun ’19) and Derrinasafa Jet (Droopys Jet x Derrinasafa Spot, Dec ’19). Their patience was rewarded with Sonic who got his first win since April and he did it in impressive fashion winning by 7.25 lengths in 28.37. Evenly away from trap 1, he made the first bend in second place behind Drumgeely Avenue.

Sonic was closing the gap going into the third bend and the leader swung off the fourth bend very wide which allowed Sonic a clear passage to victory.

The last sprint was very competitive looking on paper and even though it was a 5 dog race, it did not make it any easier to choose the winner.

The incredibly consistent Snipe Drum drew trap 1 but just missed his break after being off the track for a month. Fridays Fudge showed the best early pace from traps but Snipe Drum had enough speed to get to the bend in front of him. Snipe Drum got slightly clipped from behind and he swung off the bend a little wide which left room for Derrinasafa Jet, who was in last place going into the bend, to sweep through on his inside and take up the lead as the rest of the field were squeezed for room. Jet had enough of an advantage coming out of the second bend to hold off the fast finishing Pennylane Syd by a neck in 17.00 to complete the O’Kane family double.

Foyle Search & Rescue

We were joined by volunteers from FSR who was our chosen charity for the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group 2021/22 season, to donate a percentage of our membership fees. £140, which included online donations, was presented to the volunteers and a bucket collection was held at the gate.

We await information on the final tally and wish to sincerely thank FSR for all they do to serve the local community.