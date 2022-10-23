Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Harold Connor, 71 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven

• Elizabeth Deane (née Rutherford), formerly Earhart Park, Derry

• Susan Donaghy (née Cartin), 40 Trieighter Road, Park

• Gerry Madden, 11 Creagh Road, Toomebridge

• Fergal Meenan, 195 Kylemore Park, Derry

• Ann Josephine (Lily) Simpson (née Henry), 13 Galliagh Park, Derry

Harold Connor, 71 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Harold Connor (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 21st October 2022, late of 71 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Mary Kathleen, loving father of Michelle O’Connor (Rory) and Ryan (Donna). Devoted grandfather of Ruairí (Marisa), Keenan (Emma), Shay, Ben, Scarlett, Kai and great grandfather of Olive. Son of the late William and Margaret Connor R.I.P and dear brother of Yvonne, Noel, Debbie, Leslie, Robert and the late Barbara, Hazel and Alison R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral will take place on Monday, 24th October leaving his late residence at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey. Interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Altnagelvin Ward 26 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Elizabeth Deane (née Rutherford), formerly Earhart Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Deane (née Rutherford), 21st October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Deanfield Care Home, formerly of Earhart Park), beloved wife of the late Seamus, loving mother of Terence, devoted grandmother of Shane, Joseph, Aidan, Nicole and Harry, dear mother-in-law to Shauna, loving sister of Neil and the late David, Cecilia and Eileen. Will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Monday, 24th October at 9.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Viewing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Chapel Of Rest on Sunday from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Susan Donaghy (née Cartin), 40 Trieighter Road, Park

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Susan Donaghy (née Cartin), (peacefully) at home on 21st October 2022, late of 40 Trieighter Road, Park, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late Patrick R.I.P. Loving mother of Patrick, Gerard, Mary and the late Susan and infant Mary Bernadette R.I.P. Daughter of the late Eddie and Susan Cartin R.I.P and dear sister of Mary McCay and the late Patrick, Philip, Eddie and Katie R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, house private, wake is for family and friends only. Funeral from her late residence on Monday, 24th October leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for her.

Gerry Madden, 11 Creagh Road, Toomebridge

The death has occurred of Gerry Madden, 21st October 2022, beloved husband of the late Martha and loving father of Lisa (McGuckin), Gerard, Louise (Craig) and Kelly, dear brother of Martin, Inez White and the late Annie. Funeral from his home, 11 Creagh Road Toomebridge, on Sunday 23rd at 2.15pm for 3.00pm Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brother, sister and large family circle. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

Fergal Meenan, 195 Kylemore Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Fergal Meenan, 21st October 2022, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of Marian, loving father of Fergal, Barry, Michael and Kieran, much loved grandfather of Chloe, Bradley, Jamie-Marie and Cayley-Rose. Funeral from his home, 195 Kylemore Park on Monday at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.holyfamily-parish.com/media-webcam.html. Family time please 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to the Addiction Centre c/o any family member or Sean Carr, Funeral Director. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

Ann Josephine (Lily) Simpson (née Henry), 13 Galliagh Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Ann Josephine (Lily) SIMPSON (née Henry), 21st October 2022, (suddenly) at her home, 13 Galliagh Park, beloved partner of the late Brian O'Rourke, and a dear and loving daughter, sister and aunt. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Church Galliagh on Sunday, 23rd October at 11.00am. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium later. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

