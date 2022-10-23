Winning artwork by Derry students goes on exhibition

An exhibition of 126 winning paintings from the 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition, including two works from Derry students, will feature in Strule Arts Centre, Omagh next week.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will be hosting the event and the exhibition will open to the public on Thursday, 27th October and will remain open each day from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.00pm, until it closes on Saturday, 26th November. Admission is free.

Special Merit Award winners from Derry, Cian Bolster (18), from Ardnashee School & College and Niamh Morgan (11), from St. Columba's P.S., Kilrea will have their artwork featured.

A total of fourteen artworks by Northern Ireland students will feature in the exhibition.

These include top Northern Ireland prize-winners Leah Massey (16), a pupil at Bloomfield Collegiate School, Belfast, who won third prize in the 16-18 years age category for her artwork entitled ‘Mum's Sampler’, and Zara Craig (14), from Ballyclare High School, who won first prize in Category G, reserved for entries from young artists of all ages with special needs, for her work entitled ‘Little Flower’.

Also exhibiting will be works by Special Merit Award winners Luna Pandey (13), a pupil at Hunterhouse College, Belfast; Sarah Gordon (5), from Carrowreagh Primary School, Ballymoney; Rosa Davidson (13) and Carrie Bell (16), both pupils at Methodist College, Belfast; Cameron Armstrong (15), from Lisanally Special School, Armagh; Alexandra Buzova (14), from Shimna Integrated College, Newcastle; Janya Rajan (13), from Regent House Grammar School, Newtownards; Tara Walls (15), from St. Joseph's Grammar School, Donaghmore; and Maria Donaghy (17), and Farragh McGreary (12), both pupils at St. Patrick's Academy, Dungannon.