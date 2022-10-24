Derry Death Notices - Monday, 24th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Hendy (Stanley Henderson) Foy, Limavady

• Vivienne Elfreda (Lorraine) Love, Meadow Bank Care Home, Derry

• Fergal Meenan, 195 Kylemore Park, Derry

• Kathleen (Kath) Millican (née Bixby), 875 Killyvally Park, Garvagh

• Francis Martin (Frankie) McFeely, 13 Elaghmore Park, Derry

• Hugh McGill, 22 Beech Road, Drumsurn

• Monica O'Donnell (née McGlinchey), 6 Marianus Park, Derry

• Henry (Harry) Rankin, 92 Maple Drive, Coleraine

Hendy (Stanley Henderson) Foy, Limavady

The death has taken place of Hendy (Stanley Henderson) Foy (Limavady), 20th October 2022, (suddenly) in Altnagalvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, (formerly of Dungannon). Dearly beloved husband to Hazel and cherished father to Jessica, dotting Dee to Isabella. Hendy is reposing at Kate McAleer & Co. Funeral Home, 17 Georges Street, Dungannon BT70 1BT, extended family and friends are invited to the funeral home Monday from 2.00pm, there will be a service for Hendy at 2.45pm followed by burial in Grange Meeting House Cemetery at 4.00pm. The family have respectively requested that their family home in Limavady remain private at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Vivienne Elfreda (Lorraine) Love, Meadow Bank Care Home, Derry

Vivienne Elfreda (Lorraine) Love, 23rd October 2022, (peacefully) at Meadow Bank Care Home, much loved daughter of the late Harry and Mamie Love, loving sister of Raymond and Neville, dearest aunt. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Tuesday, 25th October at 1.00pm followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 2LJ. Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects to Lorraine at the Funeral Home on Monday from 10.00am till 4.00pm and evening from 6.00pm till 8.00pm Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours.

Fergal Meenan, 195 Kylemore Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Fergal Meenan, 21st October 2022, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Marian, loving father of Fergal, Barry, Michael and Kieran. Much loved grandfather of Chloe, Bradley, Jamie-Marie and Cayley-Rose. Funeral from his home 195 Kylemore Park on Monday at 09.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.holyfamily-parish.com/media-webcam.html. Family time please 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to the Addiction Centre c/o any family member or Sean Carr, Funeral Director. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

Kathleen (Kath) Millican (née Bixby), 875 Killyvally Park, Garvagh

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kath) Millican (née Bixby), 23rd October 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 875 Killyvally Park, Garvagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robert (Bert) much loved mother of Kevin, Valerie, Kerry and David. A dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service in 1st Garvagh Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining burying ground. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Dementia UK c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

Francis Martin (Frankie) McFeely, 13 Elaghmore Park, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Francis Martin (Frankie) McFeely, (peacefully) at his late home surrounded by all of his loving family on 23rd October 2022, late of 13 Elaghmore Park. Beloved husband of Noleen, devoted father of Liam, Charlene, Ciera and Emmett. Loving grandfather to all of his grandchildren. Dearest son of the late Kevin and Mary. A much loved brother to all of his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his son and daughter-in-laws and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Frankie's remains are now reposing at his late residence, 13 Elaghmore Park. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, 25th October at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Frankie's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-columbas-church-longtower. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

Hugh McGill, 22 Beech Road, Drumsurn

The death has taken place of Hugh McGill (Drumsurn), 22nd October 2022, (suddenly but peacefully), late of 22 Beech Road, Drumsurn. Beloved husband of Deirdre; loving stepfather of Wendy and Daniel (Cora) and a much adored Granda. Son of the late Harry and Ellen T and dear brother of Mary (Convery), Tommy, Patrick, Harry and Sarah (McLaughlin). St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Funeral arrangements will be updated when they become available.

Monica O'Donnell (née McGlinchey), 6 Marianus Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Monica O'Donnell (née McGlinchey), 23rd October 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 6 Marianus Park, (formerly of Strathfoyle), beloved wife of the late Christy, loving mother of Christopher, Kim, Helen, Shay, Noel, Jude, Philip, Pearce and the late Sarah. A dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, 25th October at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Henry (Harry) Rankin, 92 Maple Drive, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) Rankin, 22nd October 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, 92 Maple Drive, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of Sadie, much loved father of Victor, Heather, Ivan, Elaine and Tina. Much loved granda of Christopher, Abby, Matthew and Ellie. Devoted great-grandfather of Kaci and Olly and a dear father-in-law and brother. Service in his home on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired to the N.I. Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.