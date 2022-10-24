Lynch's Derry supermarkets raise over £10,000 for local children’s cancer charity

The teams from Lynch’s Spar and Eurospar stores and supermarkets in the Derry and Mid Ulster areas held Community Coffee Mornings for their shoppers recently, collectively raising over £10,000 for Cancer Fund for Children.

The annual Community Coffee Morning is held in a number of Europar and VivoXtra stores across the country in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children, a partnership which began in 2011.

This year, the coffee mornings kicked off September’s Childhood Awareness Month, welcoming shoppers to enjoy coffee, tea and sweet treats for a donation towards the charity, all while raising awareness for this special month.

Lynch’s supermarkets are at the heart of their communities, and store teams engaged with shoppers throughout the day with various activities. Eurospar Draperstown, Eurospar Skeoge, Spar Trench Road and Eurospar Greysteel, all went the extra mile to bring exciting additions to the traditional community coffee mornings, including a £100 voucher giveaway for one lucky shopper.

Derry GAA star Benny Herron showed his support at Eurospar Draperstown, meeting the customers and signing jerseys, and at Eurospar Skeoge, customers were lucky enough to get a performance from the Harkin-McGinley Academy of Irish Dance, getting everyone involved, including some of the store’s team members. It was the first time holding a Community Coffee Morning for SPAR Trench Road and Eurospar Greysteel, which opened at the end of 2021.

The Greysteel store held exciting competitions for shoppers to mark the occasion, and the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, called into the Trench Road store to get involved and show support.

Conor Lynch, Store Owner, commented, “We are delighted with how much the stores have been able to raise and so grateful for the support of all those who attended, but the standout stars are our staff, who really get behind the event every year and engage with the customers.”

Alex Murdock, Corporate Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children commented, “This is an incredible donation, and we want to send a huge thank you to everyone involved for putting so much effort into their fundraising.”

To find out more about EUROSPAR’s work with Cancer Fund for Children, visit: https://www.eurosparni.co.uk/community/cancer-fund-for-children/