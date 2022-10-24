Derry man (19) accused of breaking his partner's nose has been described as 'a danger to women' and been remanded in custody

A 19-year-old man who is accused of breaking his partner's nose so badly she has to get cosmetic surgery has been described as 'a danger to women' and been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Charlie Campbell with an address at Jefferson Court in Derry appeared charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a female and obstructing police on October 22.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail.

He told the court that police were called to Jefferson Court at around 4.10am to a report of a an assault.

They spoke to a female who had blood on her face and 'a deformity to her nose' which was subsequently found to be broken.

She told police she had been drinking with the defendant her partner and they had 'bickered' and he had punched her to the face.

The officer said it was believed that the woman had been unconscious for a period.

The court heard that the defendant had left the area and was located at a car park close to Craigavon Bridge.

Initially he gave police a false name and address but eventually police ascertained who he was and he was arrested.

The officer told the court the woman had attended hospital where she was treated for a laceration to her face requiring stitches.

She had two black eyes and such was the swelling around her nose that she could not be treated and has to return to hospital in a fortnight to get her nose rebroken.

At interview Campbell made no comment initially but it was put to him he could be heard in the background of the phone call from the alleged victim.

He then told police he must have 'blacked out' as he could not remember any of this.

The officer said that Campbell's record consisted of drug offences or offences involving the same woman.

He added that if someone drinks that much they black out they were a danger to the public.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that any bail address would have to be well outside the city.

He said there would be some consideration as to whether the case stayed in the Magistrate's Court or went to the Crown Court but either way a custodial sentence seemed inevitable.

District Judge Barney McElholm said 'this was an absolutely disgraceful attack that was completely unprovoked.'

He described Campbell as a danger to women and said he was a 'wholly unsuitable candidate for bail' and remanded him in custody to appear again on November 10.