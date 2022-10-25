Search

25 Oct 2022

18 year old beaten with iron bars in Carnhill area last night

It's reported up to seven men may have been involved in the attack

PSNI

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what occurred

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Detectives are investigating an assault on a man in Derry last night, Monday October 24, during which the victim was reportedly beaten with iron bars. 

The 18-year-old is reported to have been attacked in the Carnhill area, off Racecourse Road, at around 9.30pm.

It's reported up to seven men may have been involved in the attack, which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment for injuries to his legs, shoulder and head. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. 

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: "This was a savage attack on the victim which we are working to establish a motive for.

"I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what occurred, who knows who was involved or saw any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch with us." 

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2026 of 24/10/22.  A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

