Derry A-level Politics student addresses Seanad Eireann

Patrick Quigley, a Year 14 Politics student at St Columb’s College, made the long trip to Dublin last week to address Seanad Eireann during a Public Consultation on the constitutional future of the island of Ireland and described it as an ‘unmissable opportunity and an experience worth having.’

The young student was taking part in a series of submissions and was accompanied to the Oireachtas in Dublin by two members of staff, Mr Liam Boyle (Head of Politics) and Mr Rory McGilligan.

The Committee meeting was a public conference and considered a privileged parliamentary sitting.

The Committee’s focus was on the ‘Voices of young people and experts expressing their views on the constitutional future and how public policy can protect their future and safeguard the Good Friday Agreement.’

Speaking on their return to the college this week, Mr. Liam Boyle, praising Patrick for his first-class presentation said: 'We are very proud of Patrick and the dignity and integrity he showed giving his presentation.

'He is a diligent and conscientious politics student here at St. Columb’s who researched, prepared and delivered a first-class presentation on the day.'

Patrick hails from the Rossnagalliagh area of the city and currently studies A-level Government and Politics, History and RE. He is hoping to go on and study Anthropology at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, USA after successful A Level results this summer.

The Year 14 student delivered an excellent submission focusing on how any attempts to unify the island of Ireland needed to be conducted with ‘heightened sensitivity to the economic, political and cultural issues that young people face.’

His address was described as ‘exceptionally researched and delivered’ and was followed by questions from Senators who were present throughout the various submissions.

St. Columb’s Principal, Finbar Madden also commended the Year 14 student, adding: ‘I would like to echo what Mr. Boyle has said.

'Patrick is the latest in a long line of students of St. Columb’s who have demonstrated exceptional insight into the world we inhabit and who have shown the willingness to become actively involved in making our society a better place.’

Patrick took it all in his stride and said he enjoyed the experience even though he was slightly nervous of speaking in front or such a large and accomplished audience, adding: ‘When you walk into the Seanad chamber, you're a small fish in a big pond, and so it was fairly nerve-wracking to speak in front of so many accomplished Senators and peers, but at the end of the day it was an unmissable opportunity and an experience that I am really glad to have had.’