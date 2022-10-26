Seven County Derry camógs pick up schools' All-Stars

Sinead McGuigan (St Colm's/Ballinascreen)

SEVEN players rerpesenting three Derry schools are included in the EOS IT Solutions Ulster Schools’ All-star camogie panel announced on Wednesday at a reception in UU Jordanstown.

The seven include Rachel Keenan and Eavanne Martin who both pick up a second successive award.

Keenan from the Castledawson club impressed as a forward in the trials which were held over the past two weeks at the Jordanstown campus and is joined in the team by St Mary's Magherafelt team-mate Amy-Rose Mulligan, a member of the Ballinscreen club.

Two other 'Screen girls also get the nod. Anna McDaid and Sinéad McGuigan are students in St Colm's Draperstown and were members of the school team that won the All-Ireland Junior title just before the first Covid lockdown.

The remaining three students are from St Patrick's Maghera and include Blathnaid McLaughlin and Abi McNeill, the Kilrea girls quickly putting behind them the disappointment of losing the county Intermediate final to Glen on Sunday 16th to perform in the final trial two days later.

The third Maghera student is double-award winner Eavanne Martin who plays for the Creggan club in Antrim. Eavanne claimed Ulster and All-Ireland minor medals with the Saffrons in 2021 and followed them up as a member of the Antrim side that beat Derry in the provincial minor final in Celtic Park back in April.

The team is dominated by Antrim underage players; including Eavanne, no fewer than 14 of the 24 players named in the panel have worn the Saffron jersey at under-age level.

These include three members of the McIntosh family from Ballycastle, twins Elen and Faye as well as younger sibling Janey, who all played in the Ulster minor final in Celtic Park with Janey picking up Player of the Match.

Dunloy's Katie Molloy and Down senior forward Ciara Fitzsimons are also picking up a second successive award.

Unlike the GAA equivalent, a panel of 24 players is selected and will represent Ulster in the schools' inter-provincial before Christmas. Ulster last won the competition in 2018 captained by current Antrim senior player Maeve Kelly.

Ulster schools' chair Catherine McGourty congratulated the players on their awards:

"This All-star scheme has been in operation now for almost two decades and has recognised many players who have become fixtures in their county senior team.

"106 players attended the preliminary trials during the first week and 45 were recalled for the final trial on Tuesday. The standard of camogie was the highest we have seen and continues to rise each year.

"Therefore it is a huge personal achievement for the players to come through the trials and make the final panel.

"They are a credit to themselves, their families, their coaches at both club and school level and we look forward to hearing more about them in the years ahead.

"I want also to thank University of Ulster Gaelic Academy for the facilities to run the trials and for their generosity in providing a jersey, sponsored by EOS IT Solutions, for each of the 45 players who returned for the final trial."

