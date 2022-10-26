Derry woman hosts Derry's own Memory Walk raising vital funds for Alzheimer's Society

Local Alzheimer’s Society volunteer, Marie Ward, took on the challenge of organising the Foyle Memory Walk in aid of Alzheimer’s Society on Saturday October 15.

Over 85 people took part in the walk, raising just over £1200 for the vital services provided by Alzheimer’s Society. Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy was also in attendance to see everyone set off.

The walk was approximately five miles long and began in Ebrington Square and continued across the Peace Bridge and then along the Bay Road before returning back to Ebrington Square.

Marie sadly lost her mother, Elizabeth Diamond, to Alzheimer's in February 2020 and has channeled her grief into helping others ever since.

Marie undertook '79 Walks for Dementia' last year and raised over £15,000 for Alzheimer's Society in an incredible solo fundraiser and raised a further £1500 with bucket collections during the Foyle Maritime Festival.

She is now determined to continue to fundraise and help others going through what her family went through.

Marie organised Derry's own 'Memory Walk' in the hopes of the walk becoming an annual event that grows from strength to strength.

Everyone at ready to set off at Ebrington Square, joined by Mayor Duffy

Speaking after the Foyle Memory Walk, Marie said: “I am so delighted with the turnout of people who came to walk in memory of someone they loved and lost or for someone they are currently caring for.

"I would also like to say thanks to everyone who made this happen and I hope they all take part next year to make it even bigger and better.

"This journey started as I was grieving my mum and didn't want to sit around sad, she would not have liked that.

"I really wanted to do something positive for those suffering from this condition and for their families.

"I feel like everything I do now with the charity is because of mum and for her- she led me here. Alzheimer's Society is an amazing charity and I want to do everything I can to fundraise for them.

"There are approximately 22,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland and so many more affected by a loved one’s dementia diagnosis.

"I want to thank everyone who joined in and took part in the Foyle Memory walk and helped us to raise awareness and vital funds to help beat dementia and provide support for people affected by this condition.

"After the success of the Memory Walk this year, we hope to organise another one and hopefully grow the numbers and raise awareness each year.”

Aimee Foley, Local Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in the North West said: "We are absolutely delighted that

Marie decided to organise the Foyle Memory Walk and would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank her for all her hard work.

"We would also like to thank everyone who took part on the day, we have been blown away by all the support given to Alzheimer’s Society and the work we do to ensure people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives.

“Too many face dementia alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.

“Last year, Alzheimer’s Society services were used over 4.2 million times and people tell us this support is a real lifeline. Thanks to the generous support we receive, Alzheimer’s Society can be a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.”

For more information, and for advice about dementia, please visit Alzheimer’s Society’s website at www.alzheimers.org.uk.