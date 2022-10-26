DERRY IFC: Experience is key - 'Bradley'

There is no substitute for experience insists Paddy Bradley and the Glenullin boss was confident it would be the most important ingredient going into Sunday’s clash with Drumsurn.

Glenullin had to claw themselves back from five points down early in the game and four points at the start of the fourth quarter, but left Celtic Park with the silverware.

“We never flinched…it is a testament to the team. We have been behind in nearly every game this year in the championship. We showed good battling and fighting qualities,” said Bradley, with his words being drowned out by cheers as the Glenullin players took turns lifting the Sheridan, Bateson, Lee Cup.

“In the leadup to this game the media were writing our chances off; the opposition were talking about the age profile of our team, but I knew it was going to come down to the last five or ten minutes,” added the club’s 2007 senior winning captain.

“I knew we had the craft and the knowhow, the likes of Brian Tiddles (Mullan), Eoin (Bradley), John and Eunan O’Kane. The experience them boys have…I knew coming into the last five or ten minutes it would tell a tale and it did tell a tale.

“Fair play to Drumsurn, they threw everything at it. It was one of those games it was unfortunate there had to be a loser, I am just delighted to come out on the right side of the result.”

Bradley referenced his side’s “very nervous” start and how he felt they came out on the wrong side of “a few” 50-50 calls that evened out over the game.

He admitted to taking “a punt” on Fearghal Close after his poor semi-final display, with Felix Kilmartin and Dermot O’Kane pushing him for the starting berth.

“He came up trumps today,” Bradley said of his three points, including two vital scores to pull Glenullin back from the brink.

“In the second half, we pushed up really hard on their kick-out and got our just reward for that.”

Neil McNicholl paid credit to Drumsurn after Sunday's final. Pic by Mary K Burke

One on occasion, Drumsurn ‘keeper Ronan Rafferty’s long kick over the top released Ruari Rafferty on the run that led to Tiarnán McHugh’s goal chance. If he’d found the net, Drumsurn were six points clear after 34 minutes.

“You’d usually expect him to put that away, but Niall (O’Kane – goalkeeper) did really, really well and forced him to put it wide around the post. He played his part for a man who only stepped into nets this year,” Bradley said of his converted goalkeeper, who benefited from the input of goalkeeper coach Barry Gillis.

Bradley admitted having “no intentions” of taking charge at that start of the year, but when approached he demanded a “professional” setup and total by in from the players.

“From January, I can’t fault any man’s effort,” he said. “You get your just rewards when you all row in and do the work that is required.”

“I never thought an intermediate championship would’ve meant as much, but that’s where we are at the minute.

“The underage structures are going very well. They need something to latch on to and hopefully this is it and that’s why we put a huge emphasis on this intermediate trophy this year.

“We have some really good minors and u-15s coming through in the next few years. They’ll see this bit of success will drive them on.”