Appeal after man assaulted in 'brutal' attack in Derry

Police are investigating an assault on a man in the Lecky Road area of Derry last night, Tuesday, 25th October.

It’s understood the victim, who is aged 38 years old, was attacked by two men wielding iron bars, outside flats, shortly before 9.00pm. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand, arm and head.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: "This was a brutal attack which left the victim with several injuries. Although these injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this vicious attack will have on the victim.

"As we continue with our enquiries, including establishing a motive, I'm appealing to anyone who was on Lecky Road at the time of the assault, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area, to get in touch with us."

Detectives believe last night's assault may be linked to an assault on a 35-year-old man on Monday night, 24th October, in Carnhill, off the Racecourse Road in the city.

Anyone who has information about either or both of these attacks is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1923 of 25/10/22.