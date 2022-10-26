Search

26 Oct 2022

Co Derry primary school marks centenary with classroom extension

Principal Mr Eugene Mullan said the school were 'blessed with a loyal community'.

Staff from Crossroads PS pictured at the official opening of their new five-classroom extension.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

26 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

A County Derry primary school has marked their centenary celebrations by officially opening a new five-classroom extension to their premises.

Crossroads Primary School, Kilrea, last week held a mass marking the opening of the new classrooms and to celebrate their 100th year in education.

In a speech given at the mass, Principal Mr Eugene Mullan said the school were 'blessed' with a loyal community.

“Having been appointed to the role of Principal at Crossroads Primary School in September 2017, I could quickly sense the unique ethos of community, togetherness, and pride,” he said.

“The provision of high-quality experiences for the pupils of our school is a team effort.

“We all do our best to remember the three key words in our school mission statement; nurture and inspire the children and they will flourish.

“As a school we have always been blessed to have staff who truly care for our pupils as though they were family.

“I wish to thank them all for their hard work and commitment to all aspects of school life as we have seen major developments and improvements over the past few years.

“The rich history of the school over the past 100 years reminds us that as a school community, we are the caretakers.

“For the short time that we’re lucky enough to be involved, we do our best to make positive contributions for the children in our care.”

Mr Mullan said the five-classroom extension had been the result of years of hard work.

“For many years the staff and pupils of Crossroads PS have been forced to shift from one mobile classroom to another.

“Never once was there a complaint from a pupil about their classrooms which often had patches of damp and leaky roofs.

“Such is their resilience and acceptance; their focus was always on the enjoyment of friendships and learning; just as it should be.

“After years of waiting and the combined effort of the leadership, Staff, Board of Governors and parents and wider school community, the pupils of 2022-23 are finally able to enjoy brand new classrooms.

“All our pupils under one roof, with first class facilities that will hopefully serve this school community for many, many years to come.”

