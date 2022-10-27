Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 27th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Ryan Robert Richard Long, 29 Ebrington Oaks, Derry

• Kathleen McBrearty (née French), 592 Glenshane Road, Feeny

• Lorna Parkhill (née Kirkpatrick), 23 The Paddocks, Coleraine

Ryan Robert Richard Long, 29 Ebrington Oaks, Derry

The death has occurred of Ryan Robert Richard Long, 25th October 2022, (peacefully) in his mummy’s arms at Altnagelvin Hospital. Special boy of Julie and Victor, beloved brother of David, Emily and Anna, darling grandson of Lorraine and Richard Long and Emma and Ronald Brolly. Funeral service in his late home, 29 Ebrington Oaks on Friday, 28th October at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan. Donations to Ward 6 WH&SCT or Butterfly Lodge WH&SCT c/o The Cash Office, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6DN. Deeply regretted by all his loving family.

Kathleen McBrearty (née French), 592 Glenshane Road, Feeny

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen McBrearty (née French), (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 25th October 2022, late of 592 Glenshane Road, Feeny, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Mary French R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P and loving mother of Jacqueline, James and Cindy, devoted grandmother of Jenna and Sasha and great grandmother of Scarlett and Bobby, dear sister of Bridget, Gerard and the late Margaret and infant Philomena R.I.P.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, sister in law and brothers in law. Reposing at her late home, family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral from her late home on Friday, 28th October leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Lorna Parkhill (née Kirkpatrick), 23 The Paddocks, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Lorna Parkhill (née Kirkpatrick), 25th October 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 23 The Paddocks, Coleraine, dearly loved wife of Jonathan, much loved mother of Richard and Jonathan, dear mother-in-law of Joanne and Elaine, devoted granny of Emma, Rachel, Katie and Rosie and a beloved sister and aunt. Service in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Terrace Row Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.