27 Oct 2022

DERRY IFC: Left side, strong side for O'Kane

The corner back was the unlikely hero for Glenullin on Sunday.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

27 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

It looked like Eoin Bradley was about to perform his own Maurice Fitzgerald tribute when Glenullin won a sideline wide on the right in the dying embers of Sunday's IFC final.

However, as the effort dropped into the Drumsurn six-yard box, it was a man more familiar with the opposite end of the field who did the damage.

Corner back Daniel O'Kane reacted fastest, spinning the ball up in the air and over the bar to delirious scenes in the Celtic Park rain.

Daniel O'Kane strikes his winning score from close range. Pic by Mary K Burke.

“I was just trying to get something on it,” he told the County Derry Post.

“The left peg even. A few boys normally give me a bit of stick about staying off the left foot! It's some day, some feeling, especially getting a last minute winner.”

For Glenullin, this was a day that was about more than just taking home a trophy or celebrating a win.

The midfielder said the side knew Drumsurn would be a hard team to beat.

Having won the senior championship in 2007, the club have undergone a few lean years, dropping to the intermediate grade and this time last year, coming close to being relegated to junior football.

“This day last year we were nearly relegated to junior football, so to get here, win an intermediate championship and show what we're all about is special,” said O'Kane.

“It's a class day, a class day for the parish. Not many people gave us a chance, but we always gave ourselves that chance, so it's massive.”

