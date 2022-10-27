Search

Double graduation celebrations for Derry identical twin brothers at NWRC

Shane and Brandon Furey are among almost 600 students who will officially graduate from North West Regional College this Friday

Brothers Shane and Brandon Furey will be among almost 600 students who will be acknowledged at graduates from the Class of 2022 at NWRC’s Higher Education and Access Graduation Ceremony.

Identical twin brothers who studied for the same Higher Education course, will be among almost 600 students who will officially graduate from North West Regional College this Friday (October 28).

21 year-old Shane and Brandon Furey both completed the HND in Performing Arts at the college’s Strand Road Campus. The brothers are currently on a gap year before deciding their next steps in the world of acting and performance.

The twins, who previously were students at St Joseph’s Boys School in Creggan, said they were inspired to pursue their dream of acting by former teacher Sean O’Kane who encouraged them to enrol at NWRC. Sean sadly passed away in January 2022 after battling illness.

Shane said: “Sean O’Kane was the inspiration behind me coming to NWRC and I’m now making the best of what I want to do because of him. I enjoyed my time at the college, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to work in this industry.”

Brandon added that he’d had a great experience at NWRC, learning alongside his twin. He said: “Shane and I both took part in shows like Moulin Rouge and the college pantos. Being a twin in the same course can have ups and downs but it was a great experience as we share the same circle of friends. “

Almost 600 students will be acknowledged as Graduates from the College’s Class of 2022 at the Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony, which will be streamed live on YouTube, from the Millennium Forum on Friday October 28 at 12 p.m.

Honorary Awards will be presented to former NWRC student and BBC Journalist Sarah Brett, and Gavin Killeen, who will be recognised for his contribution to the economy and education. The event MC is BBC TV and Weather presenter Barra Best.

Friday’s ceremony will also mark the opening of online applications for full and part time HE courses starting at the college from September 2023. For more information go to www.nwrc.ac.uk/higher- education

Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC, Leo Murphy said: “The entire college community is looking forward to Friday’s event when we will celebrate the achievements of our students.

"We are very proud of our Higher Education Curriculum at NWRC which we continue to expand, and we are delighted to be able to offer these university level courses at our three campuses giving people in the region the opportunity to study locally. My congratulations to all our students celebrating their graduation and our best wishes go with them for the future.”

Graduates of Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism, Sport, Media, Music, and Performing Arts will gather at the Millennium Forum with friends and family to mark the successful completion of courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

You can live stream the event from NWRC’s youtube channel – search North West Regional College, from 12 p.m.

