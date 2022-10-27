Halloween road closures and car park closures in Derry

The following road closures and restrictions will be in place this weekend Friday October 28- Monday October 31 for the Halloween celebrations in the city.

Road Closures include Shipquay Street, Bank Place, Union Hall Street, Magazine Street, Magazine Street Upper, Butcher Street, The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Ferryquay Street, Bishop Street within, London Street, Pump Street, Artillery Street.

Also, Foyle Street, Whittaker Street, Foyle Embankment Carriageway from its junction with Water Street to Harbour Square Roundabout from 4pm until 10pm.

St Columb's Park Road 2pm until 10pm with resident parking only from the 28th – 30th October.

Car Park Closures include Bishop Street Car Park which will have a partial car park closure in place from 28th – 30th October. From 2pm – 5pm each day vehicles can only exit via Bishop Gate.

No vehicles will be permitted to leave Bishop Street carpark between 5pm -10pm.

Society Street Car park will be closed from 28th – 30th October.

Foyle Street Car park will be closed from the 28th – 31st October.

Queens Quay and Strand Road Carpark will be closed on the 31st October.

No City Centre on-Street parking with exception of Shipquay Street before 11am.

Parking will be available in the following Cityside carparks: Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East, Foyleside West and Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Carlisle Road and William Street.

From October 28-30 the Council carpark on Strand Road will be open to the public. The Fort George site will also be open for event parking.

Strand Road car park will be accessible for car parking on 31st October only.

Parking will be available in the following Waterside carparks - Oakgrove School, Foyle Arena, Foyle College, Spencer Road and Former Waterside Health Centre Car Parks.

For anyone with accessibility requirements, a full guide to available support is available here - https://derryhalloween.com/ about/accessibility/

Translink will run a shuttle bus service from the NW Transport Hub in the Waterside to Foyle Street throughout the Awakening the Walled City event.

A number of additional services within the City are also scheduled for Halloween night.

For information on Translink bus and rail services to and from the city go to https://www.translink.co. uk/

