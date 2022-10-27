County Derry man ordered 'cannabis edibles' to accommodation

A 20-year-old County Derry man who ordered a package containing cannabis edibles to be delivered to his supported accommodation has been hit with a fine.

Curtis Ewing, of Tafelta Rise, Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, appeared via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court and entered guilty pleas to a number of drugs charges.

The first incident was reported to police by staff at Tafelta Rise on August 1 2022, who told police they suspected the defendant had ordered a package containing drugs to the accommodation.

They said the defendant had enquired multiple times about the package and that when he had received it, a 'small crystal' had fallen out.

Police seized the package along with Ewing's phone and the defendant told police the package contained 'cannabis edibles'. He made full admissions at interview.

A further incident took place on September 24 2022, when police received a report – again from Tafelta staff – that the defendant appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

On arrival they searched Ewing but found nothing on his person. However, a small bag of mephedrone was located in a kitchen bin inside his flat.

Inside the wardrobe, police found a box of pregablin and further quantities of alprazolam and nitrazepam inside the flat.

The defendant failed a drugs test and again made admissions at police interview.

The third incident, which occurred on October 24 2022, followed a similar pattern, with staff reporting that the defendant had returned to his accommodation while under the influence of drugs.

Police attended and observed Ewing in the living room, noting he was 'visibly' under the influence, and he admitted taking ketamine earlier in the day.

The defendant was arrested and searched, with a small bag of white powder located, which Ewing told police was 'pure cocaine', for which he had paid £40.

Again admissions were made during police interview, something Ewing's defence counsel referred to in mitigation.

They said the defendant had been struggling mentally in the run-up to the first anniversary of a close friend's death and that he had been using drugs.

He had sought help and been referred to Extern, but a ten-week wait for the services had resulted in the issue 'getting out of hand'.

The defendant also entered a not guilty plea to a further charge of breaching a restraining order.

Counsel said bail was no longer an option as staff at Tafelta Rise were under their own pressures and could no longer facilitate the defendant there.

Judge Mullan fined Ewing a total of £450 and ordered that the drugs be destroyed. Seven days' imprisonment was imposed by default as the defendant was not in a position to pay the fines.

A £15 offender's levy was also imposed, and the defendant remains on remand awaiting a contest on the remaining charge.