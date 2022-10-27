Hotels at 95% capacity ahead of Derry Halloween celebrations  

Hotels in Derry are nearly at full capacity with Derry’s famous Halloween celebrations kicking off this Friday.

There is to be an estimated 100,000 people visiting the city per day across the four-day celebrations.

The family-fun weekend will come to a close with the return of the legendary Halloween Parade on Monday 31st at 7pm followed by the highly-anticipated firework finale show at 8pm.

Derry is renowned for its Halloween celebrations, hosting Europe’s largest Halloween festival.

In 2018, three years after being voted number one Halloween destination in the world, Derry Halloween attracted a record high of 100,000 visitors.

This was surpassed again in 2019, with 120,000 across a week of events.

This year’s Halloween programme is predicted to attract the same numbers and will take place from October 28 to October 31 with events held in Derry, Strabane and Donegal.

Derry will magically transform from a Walled City into a 'City of Bones' with stacks to see and do over this year's Halloween Festival weekend.

The city and district will be a hub of spine-chilling entertainment and spooky atmosphere from Friday until Monday with plenty of free activities for all the family to enjoy.

With mesmerising projections, installations, characters and more to chill even the coldest of hearts, Derry's streets will catapult back in time as we tell the historical story of Walter de Burgh.

The lingering spirit of this starved knight will welcome locals and visitors and take them on a trail starting on Shipquay Street, through Bishop Street, into the Garden of Reflection and onto Pump Street, up to St Columb's Cathedral, down London Street and back onto Bishop Street.

Across the Foyle, a spell will be cast over St Columb's Park turning it into the Forest of Shadows for one weekend only.

Another realm will greet you with dancing flames, mesmerising displays and plenty of frights, lurking behind the shadows of the eerie forest.

Beware of disorientating paths lined with shape-shifting creatures and shadows as the forest comes to life for all Hallows' Eve.

Other family-favourite highlights include The Trials & Tribulations of Winifred the Witch in The Guildhall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at various times, a Pumpkin Hunt on The Walls from Nine Hostages and Making a Monster craft session at The CCA.

The Central Library will host an array of themed events over the weekend including story-telling, Rhythm and Rhyme and craft sessions.

Family-Friendly Spooky Tours will take place from Monday 24th – Thursday 27th and Spooky Tales and Scary Trails will kick off in the Bogside and the Fountain for those that are brave enough to follow 'one of the spookiest trails in Ireland'.

Saurus, the giant beasts from prehistoric times, will return to the streets of Derry this year with their deafening roar, as well as much-loved street act, Spark.

Spark will light up the city centre with their high-impact drumming, high energy and dynamic choreography – a family favourite for sure.

A Halloween AV Show will tell the story of Derry Halloween at the Visit Derry centre in Waterloo Place while the Irish Video Game Orchestra will combine a mesmerising audio-visual display and stunning light show in St Columb's Hall on Saturday 29th October.

Odhran Moore, Manager at Visit Derry, said they can't wait to showcase the unique Halloween experience in Derry to the world, "If you google Halloween celebrations, Derry is there," he said.

"We are delighted to showcase the Derry Halloween brand to the world, with visitors from all over- The US, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and many more.

"The celebrations deserve global exposure and you really can't say Ireland and Halloween in the same breath without saying Derry."

Events Manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said the team have been working incredibly hard to transform Derry into a spellbinding and spooktactular experience for everyone.

Jacqueline said: "Derry Halloween is renowned around the world and we really try to make it bigger and better every year.

"We want to give our locals and visitors to the area something to remember. The entire city and district, as well as Donegal, will be involved this year with lots going on for all the family to see and do.

"The idea of a trail gives everyone something to follow and means they get to see everything that is happening, because there really is so much going on over the four-day event.

"The programme is jam-packed with heaps of activities, a lot of which are free and cost nothing to attend, so the entire family can get involved in the Halloween spirit.

"The atmosphere around Derry and over in St Columb's Park will be electric and we are really excited for it all to kick off. The creativity and passion from all the groups and organisations involved is incredible and we're really proud of the festival."

Derry Halloween will take place from 28th – 31st October 2022. You can download the full programme here www.derryhalloween.com