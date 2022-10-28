Busy County Derry road closed due to flooding

The Clooney Road has been closed this morning following heavy rainfall.
The Clooney Road is closed between Greysteel and the City Airport roundabout due to flooding this morning.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
