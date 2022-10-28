TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL: Motorists asked to avoid Dungiven Main Street due to flooding

Dungiven Main Street is impassable due to flooding.
Drivers are urged to avoid Main Street, Dungiven, which is currently impassable due to flooding.
The PSNI are asking motorists to seek an alternative route for your journey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.