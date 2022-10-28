Concern for missing young woman as police appeal for information

Police are currently concerned for the current whereabouts a young female named Kirsty Temple.
If anyone has any information on her possible whereabouts could they please contact police on 101. (Ref: 1895 of 26/10/22)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.