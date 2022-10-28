Charity's appeal to make sure struggling families don't go without this Christmas

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen, one County Derry charity is working hard to ensure that struggling families won't go without this Christmas.

Limavady Community Development Intitiative (LCDI) has launched its annual Christmas appeal calling on donations of food, clothing and toys, or financial contributions, which they will use to help local families experiencing financial difficulties.

Last year, the organisation supported 40 families in the area with their Christmas dinners however with many feeling the cost-of-living pinch, they expect those numbers to rise significantly this year.

Volunteer Centre Manager Ashleen Schenning says times are proving really hard for some families in the area.

“We have always been supporting families in crisis but now that there is a cost-of-living crisis, we have had to step up our game,” she said.

Friday past saw LCDI host one of its fundraisers, a kid's winter wear sale, with all money raised from it going directly to their Christmas appeal.

Now, as the staff and volunteers at LCDI prepare to support families at the most difficult time of the year, they are reaching out to the wider community for donations.

“There may be many garages out there with bikes, that there is very little wrong with, sitting in them, which we would gladly accept,” continued Ashleen.

“We are also looking for pre-loved toys and clothes you would accept yourself and we have an Amazon wish list so we are hoping that people who have a wee bit to spare could go on to Amazon and buy a new toy or an item so that children have something new to open up on Christmas morning.

Christina and Ashleen pictured in the toy bank.

"We will then compliment those presents with pre-loved toys for under the tree. We will take all donations, whether it's financial, food that people need on a weekly basis, or clothing. No matter what it is, we make use of everything that comes in.

“If there is a business that wants to sponsor turkey or ham for the Christmas dinners this year, that would be absolutely amazing too.

"Another thing we would like to buy, if we get financial donations, is brand new pyjama sets. That's a big one as every year we get brand new pyjamas out to every family.”

Financial donations can also be made direct to LCDI, or via their Christmas bauble appeal, which is set to commence in shops in the Limavady area in the coming weeks.

“With the Christmas bauble appeal, we put wee wooden Christmas trees into the shops around Limavady and we leave a box of baubles and we ask people to buy a bauble and put it on the tree. When we get cash donations we are able to utilise it so much better,” Ashleen said.

Aside from their clothing, baby and toy bank, LCDI also runs a food bank, fuel stamp scheme and a social supermarket.

Over the last number of months there has been a huge increase in the number of people seeking to use the social supermarket, according to Ashleen.

“We have a waiting list at the minute,” she revealed, adding: “It's a 13 week programme and it's not just about coming in and getting food.

"Food banks do that, and we do have a food bank service, however when it comes to social supermarket, it's not about a short-term fix.

"It's not about giving you food for 13 weeks, it's about developing you and showing you how to budget better. It's about implanting mechanisms to make sure you make better choices.

"For example, you don't need to buy two scratchcards when you go to the till at the shop. It's about trying to put a wee bit of change into people's lives so it works out better for people and their families.”

As part of the programme, participants also have the opportunity to avail of courses to 'upskill' themselves.

“If we can upskill them in any way, or if there are any add-on courses, then we will offer those too,” continued Ashleen.

“With the Social Supermarket, people pay £5 per week to take the stigma away from getting free food. They are paying something and they get about £45 worth of food every week.

"We hope then by the end of the 13 weeks we have developed them enough to be able to pass them onto another service provider, such as the tech for training.

"We hope by that stage also that their confidence will have grown enough to be able to move on. Unfortunately, we have seen some people having to return and we've also seen people you would never expect to see.

"People think it's just people on benefits that avail of the social supermarket. It's not. Yes, there are people on benefits, but we have the working poor as well.”

Ashleen Schenning (left) pictured with staff in LCDI's social supermarket.

Unfortunately, LCDI relies heavily on funding to provide the vital service to the community.

“We are not funded by central government like other social supermarkets but there is a hope that that will come in the future,” said Ashleen.

“We have been well supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, since the onset of Covid in 2020, and also by our local churches and parishes.

“We established our social supermarket in September 2020 when we were coming out of the initial lockdown because we seen what was happening in our own communities. It's sad to say that it has grown and grown.”

With more and more people struggling to heat their homes due to the cost of fuel, LCDI has also decided to open its doors to the public to provide a warm space for them on week day afternoons.

The group say the aim is to provide a warm place for anyone in need and also to help reduce social isolation.

The Well, Warm and Connected Cafe opened yesterday afternoon (Monday) and will stay open every week, Monday through to Friday, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

“Here they can keep warm, have refreshments and meet new friends,” explained Ashleen. “This will support the community in two ways, we will be helping to reduce social isolation while providing a warm space for them every day from Monday to Friday.

"This will allow the users to save on their own spend on domestic fuel. The building is open anyway, it's warm so why not bring the public in?

"Limavady Hen Shed decided they would take the initiative and support us also, so they are going to be the volunteers meeting and greeting people who are coming in.

“There will be board games, tea, coffee and snacks. It is early days but we also hope to bring in people to do some talks. It's not just for older people, it's open to everyone.”

Without its hard-working staff and volunteers, LCDI wouldn't be able to do the work it does and Ashleen is very appreciative of them all.

“It's all supported by volunteers and this wouldn't happen without the volunteers, she said.

“There is maybe 30 volunteers involved in putting our Christmas appeal together, along with the staff at LCDI. It wouldn't happen without the staff but they couldn't do it without the volunteers either.”

For the staff and volunteers however, what gives them most satisfaction is knowing they have helped to make a difference to the lives of others.

“We've actually had an awful lot of parents come back and volunteer and give something back because they have been so appreciative of the support we have given them when they needed it the most,” added Ashleen.