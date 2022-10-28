Derry man charged with 'an absolutely outrageous assault' on young woman and remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court for what a judge described as 'an absolutely outrageous assault' on a young woman.

Francis McDonagh (24) of John Street in Derry appeared charged with a series of offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

He faced two charges of assaulting the same woman on October 27, a charge of false imprisonment, a charge of attempted choking and a charge of domestic abuse all on the same date.

The court heard that police attended to Lawrence Hill where they found the alleged victim in 'a clearly distressed state.'

The woman had bruises and scratches on her body.

She told police she had returned home that morning after being out for the night and found McDonagh at her home.

He was then said to have subjected her to 'a sustained assault' lasting over an hour in which he was said to have slapped and kicker her and refused to allow her to leave.

She claimed he had grabbed her by the throat causing her to almost lose consciousness and she believed he was going to kill her.

The court heard that McDonagh had also damaged her mobile phone to stop her using it.

The woman said she had managed to escape after the defendant went to the toilet and flagged down a member of the public who allowed her to phone the police.

This person stayed with the alleged victim until police arrived.

The woman also told police of an earlier assault on October 26 when she claimed McDonagh had grabbed her by the throat and head butted her.

At interview McDonagh made no comment.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as he had breached bail on three occasions.

There was also a fear that he could interfere with witnesses or leave the jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that this was a 'very difficult bail application' with the most recent allegations being 'extremely serious'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that McDonagh may deny the allegations but they had been made.

He revoked bail and remanded McDonagh in custody to appear again on November 24.