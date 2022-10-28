Derry luxury lodges feature in Channel 4's 'Four in a bed' 

Luxury lodges in Derry, The Oaks Luxury Lodges, have featured on Channel 4's 'Four in a bed' and will feature in tonight's final (October 28).



The Lodges, set in the heart of The Oaks Wood in Killaloo, just outside Derry City, are run by Louise Hamilton and Albert Allen.



For many years the duo wanted to start a Glamping site at The Oaks and decided to open the lodges in October of last year.

The farm has been a family home for over 100 years, once a busy Dairy Farm and home to many, most of it has been redeveloped into Oakfire Adventures, an outdoor activity centre.

For Louise and Albert, the beauty and tranquility of the area became an absolute haven during the pandemic, and with lock downs and disruptions, they finally got some time to plan and build the site.



The duo wanted to provide a place for people to stay and get away from the hustle and bustle of urban life, to have private space and a sense of openness, to relax and unwind.

Albert was unfortunately unavailable to take part in the show so Louise's friend Lynsey Robinson took part in the show with her.



The two ladies featured on the show on Wednesday's episode (October 26) and will be a part of tonight's episode as this week's winner is announced.

The Channel 4 show involves B&B owners, who take turns to stay with one another and pay what they consider fair for their stay after giving feedback.

The winner is the establishment named the best value for money. Each group consists of four B&Bs visiting each other and thus a winner is declared every five episodes.



Speaking to the Derry News Louise said it was a great experience, "The whole experience was really amazing, we had never experienced anything like that before.



"I was so scared, wishing I hadn't signed up at one point, but I am so glad we did. We entered because people keep tagging us on Facebook in the appeal for applicants, so we thought, 'why not?"



"We initially didn't get through but they called back because they were doing a full block in Northern Ireland and we decided to go ahead.

"It has been great publicity and a fantastic experience. It is great for the lodges- and all the other contestants- but it is also great for Derry and the surrounding area too. It's great for the city to be featured on a UK wide show."



"We also got to chat to people doing this a lot longer than us and received their guidance and feedback. The whole experience was so great.



"We had the best time and it was so interesting seeing how the show is made. We had great craic and everybody was so lovely."

You can watch Louise and Lynsey on tonight's ' Four in a Bed' (October 28) on Channel 4 at 5pm.