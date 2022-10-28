Search

28 Oct 2022

Populism won’t deliver for people in Derry, claims SDLP Councillor

Derry's City Baths needs repairs of £600,000 to allow it to reopen to the public

The City Baths at William Street.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

SDLP Group Leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney has said that populism won’t deliver on the issues that matter for people in Derry.

Councillor Tierney was responding after Aontú councillor Emmett Doyle accused the SDLP of trying to halt progress at City Baths.

He said the party remained fully committed to the work, but had asked for a financial review to understand the impact of the work on potential rates increases in the area.

Councillor Tierney said: “The SDLP has always been committed to seeing improvement works carried out at City Baths and have previously fought hard against the closure of this facility or the moving of it to another location.

"We fully support the improvement works and the eventual redevelopment of the site to establish a first class facility for people in this area.

“Given the large financial commitment from council to carry out these improvement works I had requested it to be brought before council’s Financial Working Group to understand the impact it could have on rates increases.

"This would have taken a short time, and given the huge pressure people in this city are under as a result of the cost of living emergency I think it’s vitally important that we do everything we can to help them and avoid placing another financial burden in the form of a rates increase."

Go ahead for William Street Baths upgrade given by Council

'Right we ensure William Street Baths fit for purpose' - Cllr Emmet Doyle

He continued: “Councillor Doyle would be better off working to address the problems impacting people in our communities than chasing headlines and attempting to twist the SDLP’s well-established positions.

"Everyone in this city knows how committed we are to seeing better facilities put in place for the local community and while others engage in point-scoring we’ll continue working to tackle the issues that matter.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media