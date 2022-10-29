Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 29th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Maureen Donnelly (née McCormick), 167 Ardmore Road, Derry

The death has occurred of Maureen Donnelly (née McCormick), 28th October 2022, (peacefully) at home in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Sammy, 167 Ardmore Road, loving mother of Anne, Joseph, Pearl, Martina, Gerard and the late Maurice, mother-in-law of Angela and Frankie, a much loved grandmother of Ciaran, Barry, Cormac, Sarah, Gerard, Sam, Louise, Kathryn, great-grandmother of Shaena, Fódhla, Faye and Ailbhe and a dear sister. Maureen’s wake will take place in her home on Saturday and Sunday from 3.00pm - 10.00pm. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Fiona Leighton, 5 Woodland Park, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Fiona Leighton, 27th October 2022, (peacefully) at home, 5 Woodland Park, Coleraine, dearly loved wife of Alan and loving sister of Sheena and Elaine. House and funeral private. No flowers please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by the family circle.

Kevin McAuley, 13 Trea Gardens, Toomebridge

The death has taken place of Kevin McAuley (Toomebridge), 27th October 2022, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Angela Quinn, Martin, Barry and Eamonn, dear brother of Liam, Enda, Marise McGarry, Patricia Marron and the late Francis, Sean and Celine. Funeral from his home, 13 Trea Gardens on Sunday, 30th October at 11.40am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Toomebridge, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Moneyglass. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his daughter, sons, son in law Patrick Quinn, daughters in law Bronagh and Francesca, grandchildren Laura, Alicia, Seán, Anna, Caoimhin and Eimhear, and extended family circle.

Pauline McDaid (née Kerr), 26 Larkhill, Derry

The death has occurred of Pauline McDaid (née Kerr), 27th October 2022, beloved wife of John, 26 Larkhill, loving mother of Kim, Sean, Niall, Michelle, Dermot and Claire, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and dear sister of Patricia (USA), Michael, Geraldine, Garvin and the late James. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Food Bank, Unit 15, Apex Living Centre, Springtown Industrial Estate, Derry City, BT48 0LY. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St. Pio intercede for her.

John McGowan, 22 Culmore Park, Derry

The death has occurred of John McGowan,, 28th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 22 Culmore Park, beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Christine, John, Michael, Donna and Kevin, a devoted grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and his 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral leaving his son John’s home, 1a Boomhall, Gleneagles, on Sunday, 30th October at 12.50pm to St. Patrick’s Church Pennyburn for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him. St. Jude pray for him.

Terence (Jock) O'Hagan, 13 Rossnagalliagh Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Terence (Jock) O'Hagan, 28th October 2022, beloved husband of Kathleen, 13 Rossnagalliagh Park, loving father of Lynn-Marie, Thomas, Terri-Ann, Catherine, Sarahjane and Laura, devoted grandfather of Clara, Callum, Rylee, Darragh, Kady and Daíbhin and dear brother of Kathleen and the late Johnny. Funeral from his home on Monday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Mary O'Halloran (née McManus), 90 Fergleen Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Mary O'Halloran (née McManus), 28th October 2022, beloved wife of the late Michael, 90 Fergleen Park, Derry, loving mother of Michael, Cathy and the late Anne and much loved grandmother of Danny, Jonathan, Dominic, Cormick, Katiemarie and her partner Ciaran and a cherished great-grandmother and auntie. Everyone is welcome to attend the wake in her home, 90 Fergleen Park, from 5.00pm on Monday. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment will take place at a later date in Barrow-in-Furness, England. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

John George (Johnny) Speer, 33 Parker Avenue, Castledawson

The death has taken place of John George (Johnny) Speer, 28th October 2022, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, John George (Johnny), dearly beloved husband of Sadie, devoted father of Giles and Diane, much loved grandfather of Isla and Alex, dearest father-in-law of Meena and Alan and a loving brother and uncle. Funeral from his late residence, 33 Parker Avenue, Castledawson on Sunday at 2.00pm for service in Bellaghy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm approximately. Interment afterwards in Castledawson Presbyterian Churchyard. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by all the family circle.

