PSNI appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Derry

Police in Strand Road are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault.
The incident occurred on Saturday, 27th August 2022 at approximately 23.00 hours in the Dungiven Road area of the city.
If you have any information you can call Police on 101 quoting reference 2237 27/08/22
