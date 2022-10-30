Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 30th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• David Elvin Hamilton, 131 Bann Drive, Derry

• Margaret Frances Marks, Castlerock

• Hugh Lindsey (Hughie), 50 Culnady Road, Upperlands



David Elvin Hamilton, 131 Bann Drive, Derry

The death has taken place of David Elvin Hamilton, 29th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home 131, Bann Drive, Waterside, Derry (surrounded by his loving family in his 95th year), much loved husband of the late Maureen, devoted father of David, Darrell, Kathy, Karl and the late Sandra, an adored grandad and dearest brother of Phyllis. Funeral service will take place on Monday, 31st October at 2.15pm in D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Those wishing to, can pay their respects on Sunday, 30th October between 3.00pm - 6.00pm at D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home where David's remains are reposing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay (at the above Funeral Home address). Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Margaret Frances Marks, Castlerock

The death has occurred of Margaret Frances Marks, 29th October 2022, (peacefully) at home in Castlerock surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Frances, dearly beloved wife of the late William (Billy), devoted mother of Ronnie, Carol, Eoin and Bryan, a much loved grandmother to her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. House private. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Wednesday, at 2.00pm followed by interment in Downhill Burying Ground. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Hugh Lindsey (Hughie), 50 Culnady Road, Upperlands

The death has taken place of Hugh Lindsey (Hughie), 27th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 50 Culnady Road, Upperlands, beloved son of the late Hugh and Margaret and loving brother of Catherine, Andrew and Norman. Funeral from his home on Tuesday, 1st November at 11.00am to St. Lurach's Parish Church for service at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Headways, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his sister, brothers, aunts, uncle and cousins.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.