30 Oct 2022

Charity donation 'a real blessing' for Cornerstone City Church

Foyleside & The Moor Constable John Bannon with John Loughery, on behalf of Cornerstone City Church, and some of the goods being donated

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Officers from Foyleside & The Moor Neighbourhood Team have been able to share with charity an estimated £500 worth of goods seized as part of a recent investigation.

The items are a mix of children's and adult clothing, toys, personal accessories and items. Approval was granted by the Court to allow police to distribute the items at their discretion. The Team subsequently identified Cornerstone City Church to distribute the goods.

Sergeant Walsh said: “We consulted retailers from whom a number of these items were stolen. Following the return of a number of items to the retailers, we’ve been able to donate hundreds of pounds worth of other items to charity.

"The items are in pristine condition, and we hope they’ll make a difference in the homes they go to. Thank you to the Cornerstone City Church for accepting the goods and distributing them." 

John Loughery, on behalf of Cornerstone City Church Senior Leadership Team said: "On behalf of Cornerstone City Church and the Hope Centre, this is a real blessing coming at a key season we are entering into, especially in around the cost-of-living crisis.

"We will be able to allocate the clothing, toys and accessories to those who need it the most within the city. We have seen a sharp increase in families seeking extra help at this time in the lead up to Christmas and are expecting this to continue to grow in the coming months.

"I want to thank the PSNI Foyleside & The Moor Neighbourhood Team for their generous donation of goods, and for acknowledging the Hope Centre. Our heart is to serve the city in whatever way we can, and our services are available to anyone who is in need.”

