Progress on the All Island Rail Review welcomed

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed progress on the All Island Rail Review which is due to complete by the end of this year.

Minister O’Dowd said: “I recently received an update from my officials working on the All Island Rail Review who confirmed that work on the Report is continuing and is due to be finalised at the end of this year.

"I want to keep the momentum of this vitally important work and to reaffirm my commitment to it.

“As we seek to connect communities and tackle the climate emergency, this Review will be vital in providing a vision of how our rail network can support our strategic objectives. With that in mind, I have asked my officials to continue to progress this work with their counterparts in the South.

“In addition - and without pre-empting the results of the All Island Rail Review - I have also asked my officials to explore funding opportunities for feasibility studies into the following areas:

• A new rail line between Derry and Portadown;

• Reopening the Knockmore line with a connection to Belfast International Airport;

• Electrification of Belfast to Newry line; and

• Better connections between the rail halt to Belfast City airport.

“I am keen that we continue to be ambitious around our rail network and look forward to a future where people across this island, in particular those in rural areas, have greater access to rail travel.”