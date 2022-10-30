Search

30 Oct 2022

City Centre Initiative launch 'Twelve Windows of Christmas’ competition

City Centre Initiative launch 'Twelve Windows of Christmas’ competition

City Centre Initiative has launched its Christmas Window Competitionvand is calling on local traders to “get their baubles out” and light up the city centre this festive season.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

City Centre Initiative launched its annual Christmas Window Competition this week and is calling on local traders to get creative with their shop window displays this festive season.

The competition, which has been running for over 20 years, has encouraged traders to add some Christmas sparkle to their window displays to help attract custom and add to the overall Christmas cheer of the city centre for local and visiting shoppers.

The competition has expanded significantly over the past few years, according to Jim Roddy, Chief Executive and City Centre Manager at City Centre Initiative (CCI), and he commended the efforts of local businesses that have participated and improved the atmosphere of the city centre during the festive season.

He added: “Every year, city centre businesses make a great effort to dress their windows and get involved with the competition and each year we see the number of entries becoming more creative.

“While we have three fantastic prizes up for grabs for the top three windows, this isn't about who wins or loses; it's about coming together as a city centre community to provide everyone with a fantastic shopping experience in our city. We have the opportunity to provide a unique Christmas shopping experience to the public while also increasing visitor numbers which is why participating is so important, so let us show everyone our sparkle this Christmas.”

The public will choose the winners from a shortlist of twelve businesses that represent the city centre's 'Twelve Windows of Christmas.' Votes can be cast on the CCI Facebook Page, but can also be made by email and post. The City Hotel, Foyleside Shopping Centre, and Maldron Hotel are once again providing the three top prizes. All city centre businesses are welcome to enter the competition.

“We now request that businesses in the city centre let us know that they wish to enter their business into the competition by 4.00pm on Monday, 21st November.” Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at CCI, concluded.

“Judging will take place between the 22nd and 25th of November and on Monday, November 28th the "Twelve Windows of Christmas" will be presented to the public for voting on Facebook.

"Votes will be open until 10.00am on Friday, 9th December and winners will be announced later that day. On Monday, 12th December, we will present awards to the winners at the Guildhall along with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District.”

Contact Lorraine at City Centre Initiative by 4.00pm on Friday, 25th November 2022 if you would like to enter the competition or nominate a business for inclusion.

You can reach Lorraine by email at lorraine@cciderry.com, or by Messenger on the City Centre Initiative Facebook page.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media