30 Oct 2022

Derry City's unbeaten run comes to an end at Shamrock Rovers

Derry City

Rory Gaffney celebrates the only goal of the game. Pic by Ramsey Cardy/ Sportsfile

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

30 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Shamrock Rovers 1

Derry City 0

 

Derry City’s 20-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were beaten by Shamrock Rovers.

A first half goal from Rory Gaffney was all that was needed for Rovers, who restricted their opponents to half chances throughout, with the Candystripes very rarely a threat in the 90 minutes.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team needed a point to secure second place, but they were held at arm’s length throughout by Rovers, who did a professional job to pick up a victory they didn’t even need.  

City could have had a goal early on when Patrick McEleney picked out the run of Michael Duffy, but the winger completely missed the ball as he attempted to volley it and the chance was gone.

There was almost a half hour played before either team had a real chance to talk about and it came as a huge error from Sean Hoare. The Rovers man completely sliced an attempted pass backwards to give Jamie McGonigle a run on goal, but he got off the hook when the striker’s low shot was turned past the post by Alan Mannus.

The champions took the lead on 37 minutes when Andy Lyons drove into the area past Ronan Boyce and pulled it back for Rory Gaffney, who was able to finish it off at the second attempt to make it 1-0.

Rovers could well have made it 2-0 within 60 seconds when Neil Farrugia’s attempted shot was deflected right into the oath of Richie Towell, whose first-time effort was brilliantly hit but well saved by Maher.

Higgins made four substitutions in a bid to lift his tiring team in the second half but it was Rovers who looked more likely to score with Maher having to save from substitute Graham Burke in the final 10 minutes.

The title celebrations began for Rovers with the final whistle, but for Derry City, there is still some work to be done, with the Candystripes needing to avoid a very heavy defeat at home to Dundalk net week to conform second place ahead of next month’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne.

 

Teams

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare (O’Neill 85’), Lopes, Grace, Cleary, Kavanagh (Finn 85’), Towell (Burke 75’), Ferizaj (Gannon 58’), Lyons, Farrugia (Byrne 75’), Gaffney.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce (Graydon 74’), Connolly, S McEleney, McJannet, Dummigan, Diallo, P McEleney, Patching (Thomson 74’), Duffy (B Kavanagh 74’), McGonigle (Akintunde 74’).

Referee: Rob Harvey.

