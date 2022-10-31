Nothing untoward found during Derry security alert

A security alert in the Glen Road area of the city has ended.
Inspector Craig said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object on Glen Road shortly after 9.30am today, Monday 31st October.
"Following examination, it has been established the object was nothing untoward, and it has been taken away for further examination.
"A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes.
"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.
“We’re appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 451 of 31/10/22."
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
