Derry Council services switch to winter opening hours

Derry City and Strabane District Council's recycling centres and cemeteries will revert to winter opening hours from November 1st.
Cemeteries will close at the earlier time of 4.30pm until the spring and the district's recycling centres will close earlier.
Park and Claudy Recycling Centres will be open from 8am to 5pm, Strabane sites will operate from 10am to 4.45pm while the city's sites at Strathfoyle, Pennyburn, Eglinton and Glendermott Road will remain the same.
Council's Leisure Services, Visitor Services, Registry Office and Derry and Strabane offices opening hours remain the same.
Full Council Services opening hours are available at derrystrabane.com.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.