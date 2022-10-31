Derry man accused of mounting pavement in vehicle to avoid police had his three young children in the car

A man who is accused of mounting the pavement in his vehicle to avoid the police had his three young children in the car at the time Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

Martin Joe Maughan (26) of Clon Elagh in Derry appeared charged with a series of offences including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on September 13 this year.

He was also charged with stealing a vehicle, using one with no insurance and failing to stop for police on the same date.

Maughan was also charged with stealing an electronic tag on July 26 2021 and assaulting and resisting police on September 22 this year.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was told that the defendant was on bail for an attempted murder charge in the Crown Court and in July 2021 police were told that the defendant was residing in the South.

The court then heard that on September 13 police observed Maughan in a vehicle at 3.20pm and pulled up alongside him in order to apprehend him.

When he saw police the defendant was alleged to have driven of by mounting the pavement narrowly missing a police officer.

Police chased the car but it crossed the border and was observed in Bridgend in County Donegal and CCTV revealed the three young children had been in it.

On September 22 police attended Maughan's address and realised he was said to be using CCTV to avoid police so they went to the rear of the property before officers approached the front door.

The court heard that when police called to the door Maughan tried to escape out the rear but police were waiting.

He was said to have run upstairs and police tried to resolve the situation.

Eventually, the defendant was said to have come down and tried to evade police and struggled with them before being arrested.

He made a no comment interview.

Bail was opposed due to the face he could leave the jurisdiction and had an outstanding warrant 'for quite a while.'

Defence solicitor Oliver Roche said this was 'a difficult bail application' but said the defendant had been residing in Derry for two years.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was 'one of the most hopeless bail application I have ever heard.'

He described Maughan as 'one of the worst candidates for bail' to come before him.

Maughan was remanded in custody and will appear again on November 24.